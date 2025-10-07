Expected CAT 2025 Cut-offs

Each year, the Common Admission Test (CAT) becomes the focal point of every MBA aspirant’s journey. From August to November, search queries on cut-offs spike as students eagerly try to gauge their chances of securing calls from IIMs and other top business schools. While official numbers will only be out after the exam, predicted cut-offs based on previous years’ trends offer valuable guidance.

What Are CAT Cut-offs and Why Do They Matter?

CAT cut-offs represent the minimum percentile required to be shortlisted for the next stages of admission—Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI). They vary by institute, category, and sometimes even by program. For aspirants, understanding expected cut-offs helps in setting realistic targets and aligning preparation strategies accordingly.

Expected CAT 2025 Cut-offs for IIMs

Older IIMs (Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta)

General: 98–100 percentile

OBC/EWS: 96–98 percentile

SC/ST/PwD: 90–95 percentile

These institutes consistently demand the highest scores, reflecting their elite status. Sectional cut-offs also matter, typically around 70–75 percentile in each section.

IIM Lucknow, Kozhikode, Indore

General: 97–98 percentile

OBC/EWS: 94–96 percentile

SC/ST/PwD: 85–90 percentile

Apart from the overall percentile, sectional cut-offs may reach 80–85 percentile here, especially in VARC and QA.

Newer & Baby IIMs (Amritsar, Bodh Gaya, Sirmaur, Trichy, Udaipur, Ranchi, Nagpur)

General: 85–95 percentile

OBC/EWS: 75–90 percentile

SC/ST/PwD: 65–80 percentile

These IIMs usually participate in the Common Admission Process (CAP), where performance in interviews carries significant weight beyond the CAT percentile.

Expected CAT 2025 Cut-offs for Other Top MBA Colleges

FMS Delhi : 98–99 percentile (known for high ROI) : 98–99 percentile (known for high ROI)

MDI Gurgaon : 96–97 percentile

SPJIMR Mumbai : 95–96 percentile (profile-based shortlisting also considered) : 95–96 percentile (profile-based shortlisting also considered)

IITs (Delhi, Bombay, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee): 92–95 percentile

IMT Ghaziabad, XIMB, TAPMI, GIM Goa: 85–90 percentile

Sectional Cut-offs: Why They’re Critical

Even with a high overall percentile, missing a sectional benchmark can cost an IIM shortlist.

IIM Ahmedabad, Kozhikode: ~70–75 percentile per section

IIM Lucknow, Indore: ~80–85 percentile per section

Score-to-Percentile Conversion (Expected for CAT 2025)

Raw score 88–97: ~99+ percentile (calls from older IIMs likely)

Raw score 72–85: ~90–95 percentile (MDI, IITs, SPJIMR within reach)

Raw score 55–70: ~80–90 percentile (new IIMs, IMT, XIMB)

Factors Influencing Cut-offs

Exam Difficulty: Tougher papers usually lower cut-offs.

Applicant Pool: More test takers push cut-offs upward.

Seat Availability: Higher intake can relax cut-offs slightly.

Institute Policy: Some schools emphasize academic diversity and work experience, which can reduce percentile thresholds.

Predicted CAT 2025 Cut-off Table (General Category)

Institute/College Expected Cut-off Percentile IIM Ahmedabad 99–100 IIM Bangalore 98–100 IIM Calcutta 98–100 IIM Lucknow 97–98 IIM Indore 97–98 IIM Kozhikode 97–98 New IIMs (Amritsar, Bodh Gaya, etc.) 85–90 FMS Delhi 98–99 MDI Gurgaon 96–97 SPJIMR Mumbai 95–96 IITs (Delhi, Bombay, Kharagpur, etc.) 92–95 IMT Ghaziabad, XIMB, TAPMI, GIM Goa 85–90

Final Thoughts

CAT 2025 cut-offs will ultimately be shaped by the paper’s difficulty level, applicant pool, and institute-specific policies. However, predictions based on previous years give aspirants a reliable benchmark. Remember, a high percentile is just the entry ticket—interviews, past academics, and overall profile often decide the final selection.

Tips to Clear CAT 2025 Cut-offs

Balance All Sections – Don’t rely on a single strong area; aim to clear sectional cut-offs in VARC, DILR, and QA with consistent practice. Take Mock Tests Seriously – Simulate exam conditions, analyze mistakes, and improve time management. A steady rise in mock percentiles is a strong indicator of readiness. Focus on Accuracy Over Attempts – Random guessing can pull down your percentile. A smaller number of accurate attempts is often better than rushing through. Work on Profile Building – Strong academics, internships, or extracurriculars can help during interviews even if your percentile is borderline. Track Past Trends – Use cut-off data from the last 3–4 years to set realistic score targets for your dream B-school.

FAQs

Q1. What is the expected CAT 2025 cut-off for IIM Ahmedabad?

For the General category, the CAT 2025 cut-off for IIM Ahmedabad is expected to be 99–100 percentile, with sectional cut-offs around 70–75 percentile.

Q2. Can I get an IIM call with 95 percentile in CAT 2025?

Yes, a 95 percentile may be sufficient for newer IIMs (Amritsar, Bodh Gaya, Sirmaur, etc.) and even for institutes like SPJIMR Mumbai, IMT Ghaziabad, or IIT B-schools. However, older IIMs (ABC) typically require 98+ percentile.

Q3. Do sectional cut-offs matter in CAT 2025?

Absolutely. Even with a high overall percentile, missing sectional cut-offs can prevent a shortlist. For example, IIM Ahmedabad and Kozhikode usually require 70–75 percentile per section, while Lucknow and Indore may expect 80–85 percentile per section.

Q4. Which non-IIM colleges have high CAT cut-offs?

Apart from IIMs, FMS Delhi (98–99 percentile), MDI Gurgaon (96–97 percentile), and SPJIMR Mumbai (95–96 percentile) are among the top B-schools with high cut-offs.

Q5. What score is needed for 99 percentile in CAT 2025?

Based on past trends, a raw score of around 88–97 marks can translate to a 99+ percentile, making candidates eligible for calls from top IIMs.

