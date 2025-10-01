IIM Udaipur, one of India’s top management institutes and among the few IIMs with AACSB accreditation, has announced admissions webinars for its highly sought-after One-Year Full-Time MBA programs in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM) and Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM). These specialized MBAs are designed for professionals with work experience who wish to accelerate their careers in the digital and global economy.

Webinar 1: One-Year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM) – Class of 2025

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Sunday, October 5, 2025 Time: 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM

The 1-Year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM) at IIM Udaipur is India’s first-of-its-kind program focused on preparing leaders for the digital economy. The program blends management fundamentals with digital transformation, analytics, AI, and innovation, enabling professionals to drive growth in tech-driven organizations.

Speakers:

Y Shekar , In-charge, Center for Digital Enterprise, IIM Udaipur

, In-charge, Center for Digital Enterprise, IIM Udaipur Rajesh Agrawal, Chairperson, One-Year Programs Committee, IIM Udaipur

Register here: IIM Udaipur Webinar Registration

Join the PaGaLGuY Official Discussion Group for IIM Udaipur

Webinar 2: One-Year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) – Class of 2026

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Time: 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

The 1-Year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) is a flagship program that makes IIM Udaipur the only IIM offering this specialisation. With international tie-ups, real-world projects, and industry-focused pedagogy, the GSCM program equips professionals with advanced skills in supply chain, logistics, procurement, and operations management.

Speakers:

Chandrasekhar , In-charge, Centre for Supply Chain Management, IIM Udaipur

, In-charge, Centre for Supply Chain Management, IIM Udaipur Rajesh Agrawal, Chairperson, One-Year Programs Committee, IIM Udaipur

Register here: IIM Udaipur Webinar Registration

Join the PaGaLGuY Official Discussion Group for IIM Udaipur

Why Attend These Admissions Webinars?

Direct interaction with program faculty and directors.

Get clarity on eligibility, admission process, and deadlines .

. Learn about career outcomes and placement opportunities .

. Understand the curriculum and industry linkages .

. Ask questions in real time to make informed decisions.

About IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur has rapidly emerged as a top-ranked IIM, globally recognized for its research, innovation, and industry partnerships. The institute is known for its One-Year MBA programs designed exclusively for experienced professionals. Its AACSB accreditation places it among the world’s elite B-schools, making its MBA programs globally respected.

Read More