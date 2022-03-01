How is National Institute of Bank Management, Pune? What are the expected cut-offs through CAT, XAT, CMAT, GRE, and GMAT?

About NIBM, Pune

Establishment of the National Institute of Bank Management or NIBM was envisaged by the Reserve Bank of India after consulting with the Government of India.

RBI set up NIBM in 1969 amid the lush green valley in Pune, Maharashtra. Since then, NIBM Pune has been the leading institution of the country in the banking and finance domain.

NIBM, Pune became the first institute in India to offer a Post Graduate Programme in Banking and Finance, also known as PGPBF. As the course received the AICTE approval, the name of the programme was updated to Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) in Banking and Financial Services. NIBM also offers several training programmes in which executives of international banks of all levels participate. Besides offering these programmes, NIBM Pune, is registered as a Society under the Indian Societies Registration Act of 1860.

The institute also received the ‘Scientific and Industrial Research Organization’ recognition from the Department of Scientificand Industrial Research of Indian Government’s Ministry of Science and Technology.

What is PGDM (B&FS)?

The PGDM (B&FS) is the flagship programme of NIBM, Pune. It is a 2-year full-time residential MBA-equivalent course designed to provide the BFSI sector with young and talented future leaders and bankers of strong technical acumen.

Apart from the distinctions of functional banking systems, the PGDM focuses on the development of analytical skills, subject knowledge, and use of classroom knowledge in real-life projects through case pedagogy.

One of the strongest attributes of the institute is the limited batch strength for PGDM courses where focus is laid on imparting quality education to students.

The quality of the NIBM PGDM and the graduates offered to the industry can be estimated from the fact that the course is recording 100% placements since the commencement of the programme. Another interesting aspect involved is that none of the figures are inflated.

How is the NIBM Pune?

The excellence of NIBM Pune is reflected in the following factors.

Premier Research organization in the Banking and Financial domain. Placements: 100% placement record since the starting of the course. Reservations, have been introduced in the institute, following the Government of India guidelines. Merit based scholarship of a handsome amount is provided annually to the eligible and deserving students of NIBM, Pune, for enabling unrestricted access to quality education. Bank executives of other developing countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, etc. regularly participate in the Executive Training Programmes of NIBM. Past programmes have witnessed over 5,000 National and International participants from 100+ countries for 150+ Training Programs conducted by NIBM Pune. Helps the Indian Banking and Financial Sector to transform into a world-class industry by providing valuable consultation. E-Certificate Courses: 7 courses in the field of Credit, Risk, Audit, Treasury, Retail Management and Management for Payments Bank are offered to external parties, bankers dominantly. Recipient of multiple SKOCH Awards: Platinum award for Smart Governance and Smart Governance Platinum Award for PGDM B&FS. Education Leadership Award by ABP News National Education Awards in July 2019. Worldwide Achievers’ Award: For being the outstanding B‐School in Banking and Finance at the World Education Summit and Awards in March 2018. Classes are taken by distinguished faculties, industry experts and various eminent guest faculties. All the faculties are established researchers and masters of their field, holding doctorates, providing students with in-depth and interesting view of the industry. Knowledge Resources: Platforms such as Bourse Games developed by NIBM, which is their proprietary Trading Simulation Platform. Students get access to the National Digital Library, multiple Database Resources such as Reuters, Prowess IQ, CMIE Economic Outlook along with Software and Online Resources like EBSCO, EPW, J‐Stor to research and learn methodology of econometrics. Executive Training Programmes in areas of Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Strategic & Planning Marketing and International Banking and Finance. NIBM collaborates with several national and international schools and organizations. Some well-known associations of NIBM Pune include Kellogg School of Management, Frankfurt School of Finance and Management, Graduate School of Business – Stanford University, Financial Services Volunteer Corps (FSVC) USA, KPMG, PWC, etc.

What is the overall Selection Process of NIBM Pune for 2022?

There are 4 stages of the Selection Process.

Application: Interested candidates must have a recognized Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 50% marks and a valid management entrance test score Shortlisting: Applicants will be shortlisted based on the CAT/CMAT/XAT/GRE/GMAT percentiles/scores. WAT-PI: Selected applicants have to appear for Written Ability Test and Personal Interview. Details of the process will be conveyed to the applicants, depending upon the prevailing conditions of pandemic and government guidelines. Final Merit List: The combined scores of WAT-PI, entrance test weightage and academic performance will determine Final Selection on the limited batch seats of institute.

What is the cut-off expected cut-off through CAT?

Commenting anything about the cut-off figures at this stage, when applications are still OPEN, is futile. For the reason that, the cut-offs are decided for each category after receipt of all applications. However, the institute has maintained a threshold of 75%ile equivalent of CAT score for the admission cycle of Batch 2022-2024.

More such details and precise information are available in the Admission Prospectus available on our website. Aspirants can connect with our helpdesks on various social media platforms and have their queries resolved as well.

To apply, visit the official website of NIBM India at https://www.nibmindia.org

To know more about NIBM Pune join, Official] National Institute of Bank Management [NIBM] PGDM Admission 2022-2024 | PaGaLGuY

Read More