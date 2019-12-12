HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2019: Get Details on Walk-in for 14 Specialists/Super Specialists Posts on esic.nic.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2019: Candidates can Get Details on Walk-in for 14 Specialists/Super Specialists Posts on esic.nic.in.

    ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2019
    ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2019

    Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital Faridabad (ESIC) has recently released the notification for recruitment of Specialist / Super Specialist posts. The hospital has scheduled the walk-in-interview on 15th December 2019. Candidates who are interested can directly attend the interview.

    Vacancy Details:

    ESIC Hospital Faridabad has released the recruitment for 14 posts for specialist/ super specialist vacancy details.

    Eligibility Criteria:

    It is necessary for the candidates to meet the certain eligibility criteria. Candidates are requested to visit the official website before they attend the walk-in-interview on 15th December 2019. Some of the crucial eligibility criteria are as follows: –

    • The age limit for the candidate is 70 years as on 15th December 2019.
    • Candidate should be MBBS with DNB (Super Specialty), DM/MCH and registered with Medical Council and recognized by MCI for the Super Specialist post.
    • Candidate should be MBBS with Post Graduate (DNB/MD/Diploma) in concerned specialty from recognized university with 3 years degree 5 years diploma of post graduate qualification experience and registered with Medical Council of India (MCI)/State Medical Council for the specialist post.

    Candidates can check the official website https://www.esic.nic.in/ .

    Application Procedure:

    Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can attend the walk-in-interview which is scheduled on 15th December 2019 at office or Dean, ESIC Medical College and Hospital, NH3, NIT Faridabad.

    It should be noted that the candidates must bring the application form available at the official website. The application form should be properly filled in prescribed Performa Annexure -A and acceptance offer Annexure-B. It is mandatory to bring self-attested documents and original certificates along with the two recent photographs passport size. The document should include the date of birth, educational qualifications, professional qualifications and registration of medical council and experience certificates.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for ESIC Recruitment 2019

    Candidates would solely be selected on the basis of performance in the interview and the document verification process.

    Also read, ESIC Recruitment 2019 Notification.

    Read Next

    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Group General Manager Post at tcil-india.com, Steps How to Apply
    TCIL Recruitment 2019: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Invite Application for Group General Manager Post. Candidates can apply from official website tcil-india.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 2 hours
    CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2019-20 Released, Check here for more details
    CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet Board Exam 2019-20, Central Board of Secondary Education announced, Candidates can check official website cbse.nic.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 2 hours
    Bihar DElEd 1st Year Result 2019 Declared at biharboard.online, Get Direct Link to Download
    Bihar DElEd 1st Year Result 2019 Bihar school examination board Declared at official website biharboard.online. Candidates can download from their result.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours