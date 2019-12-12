ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2019: Get Details on Walk-in for 14 Specialists/Super Specialists Posts on esic.nic.in

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2019

Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital Faridabad (ESIC) has recently released the notification for recruitment of Specialist / Super Specialist posts. The hospital has scheduled the walk-in-interview on 15th December 2019. Candidates who are interested can directly attend the interview.

Vacancy Details:

ESIC Hospital Faridabad has released the recruitment for 14 posts for specialist/ super specialist vacancy details.

Eligibility Criteria:

It is necessary for the candidates to meet the certain eligibility criteria. Candidates are requested to visit the official website before they attend the walk-in-interview on 15th December 2019. Some of the crucial eligibility criteria are as follows: –

The age limit for the candidate is 70 years as on 15 th December 2019.

December 2019. Candidate should be MBBS with DNB (Super Specialty), DM/MCH and registered with Medical Council and recognized by MCI for the Super Specialist post.

Candidate should be MBBS with Post Graduate (DNB/MD/Diploma) in concerned specialty from recognized university with 3 years degree 5 years diploma of post graduate qualification experience and registered with Medical Council of India (MCI)/State Medical Council for the specialist post.

Candidates can check the official website https://www.esic.nic.in/ .

Application Procedure:

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can attend the walk-in-interview which is scheduled on 15th December 2019 at office or Dean, ESIC Medical College and Hospital, NH3, NIT Faridabad.

It should be noted that the candidates must bring the application form available at the official website. The application form should be properly filled in prescribed Performa Annexure -A and acceptance offer Annexure-B. It is mandatory to bring self-attested documents and original certificates along with the two recent photographs passport size. The document should include the date of birth, educational qualifications, professional qualifications and registration of medical council and experience certificates.

Candidates would solely be selected on the basis of performance in the interview and the document verification process.

