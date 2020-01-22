ICDS Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Apply for 3000+ Vacancies on icds-wcd.nic.in

ICDS Anganwadi Recruitment 2020

Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) is seeking candidates for recruitment in various departments of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Dharwad. It should be noted that there are total of 3194 vacancies for the post of Anganwadi Supervisor, Anganwadi Assistant and worker, Anganwadi project officer and helper.

Candidates must get selected on their performance in written test and interview. Candidates who will be selected for ICDS Uttar Pradesh will be eligible to receive the salary between Rs 7100 till Rs 37600 with additional Rs 3600 grade pay. Candidates who will selected for ICDS Kannada will be eligible to receive salary of Rs 4000 to Rs 8000 per month.

Important Dates:

It is important for the applicants to note the important dates released by Integrated Child Development Services ICDS and they are:

The notification for the vacancies has been released on 21st January 2020.

The last date to submit the registration form is 15th February 2020.

Candidates can visit the official website which is https://icds-wcd.nic.in/ for the recruitment details.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates should note that the vacancy has been released for the following posts by Integrated Child Development Services ICDS:

Anganwadi Supervisor

Anganwadi Worker

Assistant

Anganwadi Helper

Project Officer

Eligibility Criteria:

It is always necessary for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by Integrated Child Development Services- ICDS. They are as follows:

Candidate should have cleared the class 8th, 10th and 12th from a recognized board.

The age of the candidate should be between 18 to 38 years of age.

It should be noted that there is age relaxation for the reserved category candidates according to the government rules.

Application form should be submitted only through the online mode only and candidates should visit the official link of Integrated Child Development Services – ICDS.

