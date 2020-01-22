Haryana NTSE 2019 Level-1 Result Declared on ncert.nic.in; Tanishka Topped the List
The National Talent Search Examination 2019-2020 level-1 result has been declared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Haryana. Candidates appeared in this exam can download their results from the official website of Haryana NTSE.
The State Level-1 NTSE 2019 examination was held on 3rd November 2019. The level 1 examination was held across the state in various exam centres. The result is being announced in the form of a merit list in PDF format.
The PDF file of the result contains the roll number, names and the school names of the selected candidates. Candidates can download the list by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below in this article.
Top 3 rank holders of Haryana NTSE 2019 Level-1 exam:
|Rank
|Name of the Student
|Marks Obtained
|Name of the School
|1
|Tanishka
|176
|Yaduvanshi Siksha Niketan
|2
|Anilesh Bansal
|175
|Delhi Public School, Sector 19, Faridabad
|3
|Roopam Taneja
|172
|Gurugram
The admit card for the level 2 examination will be auto generated. Candidates must download the admit card from the official website, www.ncert.nic.in in the month of April 2020.
Category wise Maximum Marks and Cut Offs obtained:
|Name of the Category
|Maximum marks out of 192
|Cut off
|Open General
|176
|156
|General PH
|154
|90
|OBC
|155
|148
|OBC PH
|132
|120
|SC
|154
|129
|SC PH
|NIL
|NIL
|EWS
|153
|138
|EWS PH
|NIL
|NIL
The NTSE Level 2 examination is scheduled to be held on 10th May 2020. Keep visiting the official website for more updates and timely information on the NTSE examination.
