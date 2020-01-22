Haryana NTSE 2019 Level-1 Result Declared on ncert.nic.in; Tanishka Topped the List

Haryana NTSE 2019 Level-1 Result

The National Talent Search Examination 2019-2020 level-1 result has been declared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Haryana. Candidates appeared in this exam can download their results from the official website of Haryana NTSE.

The State Level-1 NTSE 2019 examination was held on 3rd November 2019. The level 1 examination was held across the state in various exam centres. The result is being announced in the form of a merit list in PDF format.

The PDF file of the result contains the roll number, names and the school names of the selected candidates. Candidates can download the list by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below in this article.

Top 3 rank holders of Haryana NTSE 2019 Level-1 exam:

Rank Name of the Student Marks Obtained Name of the School 1 Tanishka 176 Yaduvanshi Siksha Niketan 2 Anilesh Bansal 175 Delhi Public School, Sector 19, Faridabad 3 Roopam Taneja 172 Gurugram

The admit card for the level 2 examination will be auto generated. Candidates must download the admit card from the official website, www.ncert.nic.in in the month of April 2020.

Category wise Maximum Marks and Cut Offs obtained:

Name of the Category Maximum marks out of 192 Cut off Open General 176 156 General PH 154 90 OBC 155 148 OBC PH 132 120 SC 154 129 SC PH NIL NIL EWS 153 138 EWS PH NIL NIL

The NTSE Level 2 examination is scheduled to be held on 10th May 2020. Keep visiting the official website for more updates and timely information on the NTSE examination.

Also read, NTSE 2019 Preparation Strategy and Important Tips.

<noscript><iframe title="Ntse 2019-20 रिजल्ट आ गया... | NTSE Stage 1 Result declared | Ntse Stage 1 रिजल्ट कैसे चेक करते है" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_0MFGshY8lk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More