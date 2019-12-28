ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for  38 Senior Resident on 6 January @esic.in

The notification has been passed by Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi inviting applications for the post of 38 Senior Residents. Qualified and enthusiastic candidates can appear in the walk-in-interview scheduled on 06 January 2020.

The opportunity is accessible for two categories for the Senior Resident posts-for One Year and 03 Year Contract.

The candidate should note that selection will be done based on their performance in the interview. The interview will be carried on the 06 January 2020 and the candidate have to come with all the original documents on the day of the interview. For brief details check below

Important Date

Particulars Dates · The date for Walk-in-interview: 06 January 2020

Vacancy details

The vacancy details are as follows-

Senior Resident-24 Posts (For 03 Years)

Departments

Peads-01

Medicine-06

Surgery-04

Anesthesia-02

Gyane-03

Orthopedic-02

ENT-02

Casualty-01

Chest-01

Senior Resident-14 Posts

Departments

Peads-03

Surgery-01

Anesthesia-03

Gyane-02

Orthopedic-03

ENT-01

Casualty-01

Total Posts: 38

Age Limit-

The candidate should not be surpassing the age of 37 respectively. As per the recommendation of 7th CPC affirmed by ESIC and other Allowances. for age relaxation details, candidates are recommended to check the notification.

Eligibility Conditions

Educational Qualification

Senior Resident-

The applicant should have PG Degree in concerned specialty from an acknowledged university. For details of education qualification, candidates shall refer to the official notification.

How to Apply

The enthusiastic candidates can walk-in-interview on 06 January 2020 along with the completed application form filled properly in the designated format accessible on the official website of ESIC esic.nic.in

It should be with duly joined recent passport size photographs and one set of attested photocopies of testimonials and necessary documents specified in the notification link. Candidates should check the details notification link in this regard.

