EPIL Recruitment 2019: Apply for Senior Architect Post at engineeringprojects.com, Steps How to Apply

Engineering Projects India Limited (EPIL) has released the notification for inviting the interested candidates for the post of Senior Architect. Therefore, the candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for this post have to fill up the application online on or before 26th December 2019.

VACANCY DETAILS AND IMPORTANT DATES

According to the latest notification, the vacancy details for the Engineering Projects India Limited (EPIL) is for the post of Senior Architect

The last date of the online application is 26th December 2019

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

REQUISITE QUALIFICATION:

The candidates should have a degree in Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) which is a course of 5 years duration, and the candidates should have passed the course with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized University or Institute

The candidates are also expected to have a minimum of 9 years of post-qualification executive experience with a minimum of 2 years in the next below grade in a reputed organization in the relevant field.

NOTE: All the above qualifications must be recognized by All India Council for Technical Education, University Grant Commission or any other Statutory Authority or Board

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE:

The candidates should have at least 10 years of experience in

Planning and designing of the township, housing, commercial complexes, institutions etc. and landscape designing with interior designing

The candidates should also have knowledge related to building controls and other regulations

The candidates should also have experience in association with the regulatory bodies

The age limit of the candidates is 40 years. However, relaxation will be provided to the candidates belonging to reserved categories as per the rules of the Government.

The age relaxation for the candidates belonging to SC/ST category is 5 years. For the candidates belonging to the OBC categories, the relaxation is 3 years. However, the candidates above the age of 58 years will not be considered eligible for the selection of any post

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates can visit the official website @ engineeringprojects.com

The candidates can fill the application form and provide all the necessary information asked on the website

The candidates should complete the registration on or before 26 December 2019

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – EPIL Recruitment 2019

Question: What is the last date for filling up the application form for the post of Senior Architect?

Answer: The last date of the online application is 26th December 2019

Question: What is the official website of EPIL?

Answer: The official website of EPIL is www.engineeringprojects.com

Question: What is the age limit for the selection process?

Answer: The age limit for the selection process is 40 years. However, relaxation is offered for the reserved categories

Question: What are the posts available in the EPIL recruitment?

Answer: There is one vacancy available for the post of Senior Architect

