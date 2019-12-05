Punjab Milkfed Recruitment 2019: Apply for 84 Assistant Manager and Senior Executive Post at verka.coop, Steps How to Apply

Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Limited has brought out a recruitment notification for a total of 84 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager and Senior Executive.

The application process for the advertised vacancies has started on 5th December 2019 and will be ending on 26th December 2019 while the last date for the fee payment is 30th December 2019.

The application fee for General category is Rs 700, and for the reserved categories, it is Rs. 500. The fee payment is to be made through pay in slip at any branch of the State Bank of India.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA WITH DETAILS OF VACANCY

POST NAME VACANCIES QUALIFICATION AGE LIMIT PAY SCALE Assistant Manager (Engineering) 10 B. Tech (Mechanical /Electrical /Instrumentation)/ MTech (Dairy Engineering) 18 – 45 Years as on 3-12-2019 Rs 35,000/- Assistant Manager (Civil Engineering) 06 BTech in Civil /Electrical Engineering 18 – 45 Years as on 3-12-2019 Rs 35,000/- Assistant Manager (System and MIS) 06 PGDRM (IRMA)/B. Tech or MTech in IT/Computer Science or MCA 18 – 45 Years as on 3-12-2019 Rs 35,000/- Assistant Manager (Marketing) 07 MBA in Marketing +5 Years’ Experience 18 – 45 Years as on 3-12-2019 Rs 35,000/- Assistant Manager (Procurement) 10 B. Tech/M. Tech (DT and D.EXT.) 18 – 45 Years as on 3-12-2019 Rs 35,000/- Assistant Manager (Animal Husbandry) 06 BVSc. 18 – 45 Years as on 3-12-2019 Rs 35,000/- Senior Executive (Finance and Accounts) 14 M.Com.+3 Years’ Experience 18 – 45 Years as on 3-12-2019 Rs 20,000/- Senior Executive (Marketing) 25 MBA in Marketing/ Graduate +2 Yrs. /5 Yrs. Experience 18 – 45 Years as on 3-12-2019 Rs 20,000/-

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS?

The candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of MILKFED, i.e. http://www.verka.coop/career

On visiting the website, you can get the notification of the vacancies available in the home page. You can find the link and then click on the link “Appointment for the post of Senior Executive and Assistant Manager. You can then fill the application form carefully and correctly with all the required information

The next step is that the candidate is required to paste the scanned photograph and signature at the appropriate place mentioned in the application form

Remember to provide a valid login ID and password as every successful registration will be allotted with proper login ID and password

After filling the form, you can proceed with the fee payment process by visiting the nearest SBI branch and deposit the fee on the next working day

After all this process, you can take a printout of the form for future reference

SELECTION PROCESS

The selection process of the various posts is done through the following ways:

Assistant Manager: The selection process of this post is done through a screen test which is then followed by an interview

Senior executive posts: For this post, the selection process includes a face to face interview

