Punjab Milkfed Recruitment 2019: Apply for 84 Assistant Manager and Senior Executive Post at verka.coop, Steps How to Apply
Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Limited has brought out a recruitment notification for a total of 84 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager and Senior Executive.
The application process for the advertised vacancies has started on 5th December 2019 and will be ending on 26th December 2019 while the last date for the fee payment is 30th December 2019.
The application fee for General category is Rs 700, and for the reserved categories, it is Rs. 500. The fee payment is to be made through pay in slip at any branch of the State Bank of India.
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA WITH DETAILS OF VACANCY
|POST NAME
|VACANCIES
|QUALIFICATION
|AGE LIMIT
|PAY SCALE
|Assistant Manager (Engineering)
|10
|B. Tech (Mechanical /Electrical /Instrumentation)/ MTech (Dairy Engineering)
|
18 – 45 Years as on 3-12-2019
|Rs 35,000/-
|Assistant Manager (Civil Engineering)
|06
|BTech in Civil /Electrical Engineering
|18 – 45 Years as on 3-12-2019
|Rs 35,000/-
|Assistant Manager (System and MIS)
|06
|PGDRM (IRMA)/B. Tech or MTech in IT/Computer Science or MCA
|18 – 45 Years as on 3-12-2019
|Rs 35,000/-
|Assistant Manager (Marketing)
|07
|MBA in Marketing +5 Years’ Experience
|18 – 45 Years as on 3-12-2019
|Rs 35,000/-
|Assistant Manager (Procurement)
|10
|B. Tech/M. Tech (DT and D.EXT.)
|18 – 45 Years as on 3-12-2019
|Rs 35,000/-
|Assistant Manager (Animal Husbandry)
|06
|BVSc.
|18 – 45 Years as on 3-12-2019
|Rs 35,000/-
|Senior Executive (Finance and Accounts)
|14
|M.Com.+3 Years’ Experience
|18 – 45 Years as on 3-12-2019
|Rs 20,000/-
|Senior Executive (Marketing)
|25
|MBA in Marketing/ Graduate +2 Yrs. /5 Yrs. Experience
|18 – 45 Years as on 3-12-2019
|Rs 20,000/-
HOW TO APPLY FOR THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS?
- The candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of MILKFED, i.e. http://www.verka.coop/career
- On visiting the website, you can get the notification of the vacancies available in the home page. You can find the link and then click on the link “Appointment for the post of Senior Executive and Assistant Manager. You can then fill the application form carefully and correctly with all the required information
- The next step is that the candidate is required to paste the scanned photograph and signature at the appropriate place mentioned in the application form
- Remember to provide a valid login ID and password as every successful registration will be allotted with proper login ID and password
- After filling the form, you can proceed with the fee payment process by visiting the nearest SBI branch and deposit the fee on the next working day
- After all this process, you can take a printout of the form for future reference
SELECTION PROCESS
The selection process of the various posts is done through the following ways:
- Assistant Manager: The selection process of this post is done through a screen test which is then followed by an interview
- Senior executive posts: For this post, the selection process includes a face to face interview