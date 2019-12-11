IISc KVPY Result 2019 Released on kvpy.iisc.ernet.in; Also Check Cut Off Details here

IISc KVPY Result 2019

The IISc KVPY 2019 result has been released by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. Candidates appeared in this year KVPY exam can download their result from the official website of IISc, Bangalore.

The written examination for IISc KVPY 2019 was held on 3rd November 2019. The result released is the provisional selection list of the candidates qualified in the aptitude test held on 3rd November 2019.

The result can be seen and downloaded by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below in this article.

The official website to get more details on the IISc KVPY 2019 exam and check the results and further process needs to be done is www.kvpy.iisc.ernet.in .

Steps to download the IISc KVPY result 2019:

Visit the official website of IISc as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the “IISc KVPY result 2019” link on the home page.

You will get redirected to a PDF file of the selected candidates.

Enter the credentials required to open the file.

Check and download the result file.

Take a print of the IISc KVPY result 2019 for referring it in future.

Cut Off Marks:

Name of the Stream Name of the Category Marks (Out of 100) SA GN and OBC 44 SA SC/ST 32 SA PWD 32 SB GN and OBC 49 SB SC/ST 33 SB PWD 33 SX GN and OBC 59 SX SC/ST 43 SX PWD 43

Candidates must keep visiting the official website of IISc for more updates and timely information of the examination.

