ICAR IVRI Recruitment 2019: Apply for Senior Research Fellow (SRF) Post at ivri.nic.in, Steps How to Apply

The Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) has been established under the Department of Agricultural Research and Education by the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India.

The ICAR has several institutes within its ambit, one of which is Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI). ICAR-IVRI is an institute that is dedicated to the research of livestock and methods of development in the given area.

ICAR-IVRI is an important institute in India. The recruitment opportunities provided by it thus, should not be missed out by candidates.

The job notifications announced by ICAR-IVRI are announced by it on its official website. New recruitment will soon be conducted by the institute and interested candidates but go through the details about this recruitment.

The Institute stated that the recruitment it will carry out is for the post of Senior Research Fellow (SRF). There is only one post available for this vacancy.

Thus, there will be very strong competition for the recruitment of this post. The recruitment will be carried out through the method prescribed by the ICAR-IVRI. Thus, a walk-in-interview will be conducted.

In order to appear for the interview, it is advised that candidates make sure that they are eligible for the given post. They can check out the eligibility criteria stated below –

Candidates must have an Sc. in Agricultural Extension/Dairy Extension/Veterinary Extension/Agricultural Economics/Dairy Economics /Livestock Economics/Agriculture statistics/Livestock Statistics. They must have a 4 or 5 years graduate degree. The upper age limit for men will be 35 years on the day of the interview. The upper age limit for women will be 40 years on the day of the interview. Age relaxation will be according to the guidelines for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

In order to appear for the interview, candidates must make sure that they have all of their documents. They must download the application form from the official website of ICAR-IVRI, which is http://ivri.nic.in/#

The form should be duly filled and presented on the day of the exam along with other documents like educational qualifications, identity proof, certificates, and other important certificates. They must also carry two copies of their recent passport size photograph.

Candidates must take note of the location where the interview will be conducted by the ICAR-IVRI –

ICAR-Institute of Veterinary Research,

Izatnagar – 243 122

Bareilly,

Uttar Pradesh.

The interview will be conducted on the 20th of December 2019. Candidates have been notified to reach the Institute at 11:00 AM on the same date. It is advised that they reach on time so as to avoid confusions and delay.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – ICAR IVRI Recruitment 2019

Question: What is the date of the interview?

Answer: The interview will be conducted on 20th December 2019 in the institute itself.

Question: At what time do the candidates have to reach for the interview?

Answer: Candidates have to reach the Institute by 11:00 am sharp.

Question: What is the official website URL for ICAR-IVRI?

Answer: The official website URL for ICAR-IVRI is http://ivri.nic.in/#

Question: How many vacancies are there for SRF?

Answer: ICAR-IVRI have only announced one vacancy for the post of Senior Research Fellow (SRF).

