East Coast Railway Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 21 Vacancies at rrbbbs.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

The railway network of India is divided into 18 railway zones. Out of these 18 zones, one is the East Coast Railway zone. This railway zone was created in 2003 with its headquarters in Bhubaneshwar.

This railway zone functions within states like Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, etc. It employs a large number of people for the smooth functioning of the system. Thus, it also provides frequent recruitment opportunities.

Start Date of Applications: 4 th December 2019

Last Date of Applications: 3rd January 2019

The recruitments by the East Coast Railway zone is generally carried out through exams and interviews. There are certain posts for which reservations are made for candidates. One such reservation criteria are the sports quota. On 4th December 2019, the East Coast zone announced a new recruitment drive.

The East Coast Railway will be conducting the recruitment for 21 vacancies. For these vacancies, the railway is on the look for candidates who have achieved some form of excellence in the sports field. The recruitment for these vacancies will thus be through the sports quota.

The following are the vacancies according to each sport –

Athletics (Men) : 01 vacancy

Aquatics (Men/Swimming) : 02 vacancies

Boxing (Women) : 01 vacancy

Kabaddi (Women) : 03 vacancies

Badminton (Men) : 02 vacancies

Cricket (Men) : 02 vacancies

Hockey (Men) : 02 vacancies

Volley Ball (Men/Women) : 04 vacancies

Weight Lifting (Men/Women) :04 vacancies

Candidates are required to make their application online, through the official website of the East Coast Railway.

In order to apply, candidates can follow the steps as mentioned below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board, Bhubaneshwar, which is http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/index.htm

Step-2 : Click on the link on the home page pertaining to recruitment through the sports quota.

Step-3 : A new page will open up. Fill the form carefully. All the details must be filled in meticulously to avoid mistakes.

Step-4 : Candidates will have to upload their scanned documents, which include their signature, photograph and all other educational certificates.

Step-5 : Make the payment of the necessary application fees online.

Step-6 : Click on the Submit option.

Step-7 : Take a printout of the application form for future references.

Candidates must make a note of the educational qualifications before making the application. These are as follows –

Candidates should have passed class 12 or its equivalent from a recognised university. Minimum age of application is 18 years. Maximum age of application is 25 years.

The last date for making the application is 3rd January 2020. No more applications will be accepted thereafter.

The selection of the candidates will be carried out in two stages –

Sports trials of the candidates.

Assessment of sports qualifications and educational qualifications.

For further details, candidates must refer to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board, Bhubaneshwar.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – East Coast Railway Recruitment 2019

Question: What is the last date for submitting the application?

Answer: The last date for submitting the online application form is 3rd January 2020.

Question: What are the qualifying marks?

Answer: For Levels 2 and 3, the qualifying marks are 65 (out of 100).

For Levels 4 and 5, the qualifying marks are 70 (out of 100).

Question: What is the application fee?

Answer: SC/ST/PWD/Women from minority classes/Economically Backward Classes : Rs 250/-

All other candidates : Rs 500/-

Question: Can one withdraw the application after it is submitted?

Answer: There is no provision for the withdrawal of the application, once submitted.

Question: Is there a provision to contact the board for any query?

Answer: One can email them at their help desk, the email ID for which is helpdeskrrcbbs@gmail.com

