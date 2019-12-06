AP DSC SGT Result 2019 Announced on apdsc.apcfss.in, Get Direct Link for Phase I Provisional Selection List Here

AP DSC SGT Result 2019

The AP DSC SGT Result has been declared by the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (APDSC). Candidates applied for this AP DSC exam can download their result from the official website of APDSC.

Candidates can check their APDSC Phase 1 results from the official website by providing their login credentials like Provisional Selection List-SGT (Phase-I). The exam for AP DSC 2018 SGT exam was held from 18th to 31st January 2019.

The APDSC 2019 exam was held across the state in various exam centres. The exam was in two shifts, first shift was from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift starts from 2 pm and ends on 5 pm. Candidates can also check the result through the direct web link mentioned below.

The official web page of AP DSC to get details on the exam and download the AP DSC SGT Result 2019 is www.apdsc.apcfss.in . Applicants must follow the below mentioned instructions to download the result released on the official website.

Steps to Download AP DSC SGT Result 2019:

Visit the official website of AP DSC.

Click on the “AP DSC SGT Result 2019” link on the home page.

You will be redirected to a new window.

Fill your credentials required to log in into the account.

Check and download the result.

Take a print out for the result for future use.

The direct link to download the result is here, Direct Link for AP DSC SGT Result 2019.

This recruitment exam was being held to fulfil the requirement of teaching posts. AP DSC Exam 2018 was through online mode and candidates were allowed to choose their exam centres from November 19 to 24, 2018.

Candidates must keep browsing the official website for more updates and information on the AP DSC SGT selection process.

Also read, AP DSC 2020 Notification.

