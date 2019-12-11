East Coast Railway 2019 Recruitment for 1216 Apprentices posts on eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in

East Coast Railway 2019 Recruitment

The East Coast Railways has just released an official notification stating that the recruitment for the post of apprentice is about to begin. The notification has been released in the official website of the East Coast Railways on December 11, 2019.

The candidates who are willing to apply can do so from December 11, 2019 in the official website of the East Coast Railways. The last date to apply for the post is on January 6, 2020. So, the candidates who are eligible and willing has to send the application before the last date.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates have to make sure of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date to send the online application form December 11, 2019. Last date to submit the online application form January 6, 2019.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is www.eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in .

Eligibility Criteria:

To apply the post of Apprentice the candidates must fulfill the following eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria are as follows:

The candidates must have passed standard 10 th and standard 12 th with a minimum of 50 % from any recognizable board.

and standard 12 with a minimum of 50 % from any recognizable board. The candidates should also be the holder of a National trade certificate and he or she should have been involved in any Notified trade activity conducted by the NCVT or the SCVT.

The candidates who wants to apply for the apprentice post should not be over the age of 24. The minimum age for the candidates is 15 years old.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected for the post based on the marks scored by them in the higher secondary examination. The candidates according to their mark will be short listed as merit list candidates. Those candidates who are all in the merit list has to appear for the document verification on the said date.

