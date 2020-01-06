DTU Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 22 Professor and Associate Professor Post before 24 January at dtu.ac.in

The Delhi Technological University (DTU), New Delhi has issued a latest notification regarding the recruitment process of Professor and Associate Professor.

Candidates who are interested in applying for posts can visit the online website and go through the eligibility criteria. After this, they can fill up the application form through a prescribed format before 24th January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The starting date of the online application will start from 3rd January 2020

The last date for submitting the application form is 24th January 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

Post Vacancy Professor (Management) 3 vacancies Professor (Economics) 2 vacancies Associate Professor, Management (DSM) 2 vacancies Associate Professor, Management (USME) 12 vacancies Associate Professor, Economics (USME) 3 vacancies

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

For the post of Professor, Management the candidates are expected to hold a master’s degree in Business Management/Administration or two years full-time PGDM declared equivalent by AIU/accredited by the AICTE/UGC or First class or equivalent in MTech/Master’s Degree in relevant branch.

For the post of Professor, Economics (USME) the candidates should hold a master’s degree in relevant branch with at least 55 Percent marks and Ph.D.in relevant branch

For the post of Associate Professor, the candidates should have first-class, or equivalent Master’s degree in Business Management/Administration or first-class in Two-year full-time PGDM declared equivalent or First class or equivalent in M. Tech. /Master’s Degree in the relevant branch.

AGE LIMIT

The age limit for the post of Professor is 55 years

The age limit for the post of Associate Professor is 50 years

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates can check the official website, i.e. www.dtu.ac.in

On reaching the home page, the candidates need to download the PDF of the notification

After reading the notification carefully, the candidates will have to fill up the application form given in a prescribed format in the official website

After filling up the application form the candidates can download the application form and send the hard copy of the application form to the Registrar, DTU before the last date, i.e. 24th January 2020

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date of submitting the application form of the DTU recruitment process?

Answer: The last date for applications is 24th January 2020

Question: What is the age limit of the candidates applying for DTU recruitment?

Answer: Associate Professor-50 years and Professor- 55 years

Question: How many vacancies are there in the DTU recruitment process?

Answer: There are 17 vacancies for Associate Professor and 5 vacancies for Professor.

Question: What is the official website of Delhi Technological University (DTU)?

Answer: The official website of DTU is www.dtu.ac.in

Read More