NEST 2020 Application Process to be Started Soon on nestexam.in

NEST 2020

The NEST 2020 admission notice has been released. Candidates interested to apply for the exam can check the admission notice released on the official website of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST).

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2020 is scheduled to be held on 6th June 2020. The mode of the NEST 2020 exam will be online. Candidates must go through the important eligibility criteria properly before applying for the exam.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates The application process started on 7th January 2020 The application process ends on 3rd April 2020 The NEST 2020 examination 6th June 2020 Session 1 timing 9 AM to 12: 30 PM Session 2 timing 2 PM to 5: 30 PM NEST 2020 Result will be out on 16th June 2020

Candidates must go through the official website of NEST, www.nestexam.in to get an overall detail on the exam and procedure to apply.

Application fee for NEST 2020:

General category candidates need to submit an application fee of Rs 1200.

Candidates from the SC/ST categories need to submit an application fee of Rs 600.

Female students from all the categories and the PwD students required to submit an application fee of Rs 600.

The NEST examination is being held for intaking candidates for admission to the five-year integrated MSc programmes offered at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences, University of Mumbai- (UM-DAE CEBS) Mumbai.

