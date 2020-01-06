IMI New Delhi Faculty and Campus Infrastructure

IMI New Delhi believes in equipping students with the latest knowledge and practical skills related to their field of education so that they can excel in their professions. As a first step, our institute has an army of professor for every discipline who not only have exemplary educational qualifications but all the latest knowledge and skill in their field of specialization through practical industry experience.

Most have numerous papers and publications to their credit and regularly participate in and conduct workshops, seminars and presentations. The various aspects that make our faculty one of the best in India are:

Educational Qualifications:

Most hold the highest educational qualifications, including masters and PhDs in their field of specialization from a renowned institution in India and abroad. Most have doctoral fellowships and graduate assistantships to their name.

Experience:

Apart from a career in the field of education, most have had decorated careers in their related field of specializations and there are a few that still hold positions of leadership and responsibility in their fields. Actual industrial experience translates to our faculty being adept at equipping students with the latest information and practical skills necessary for a successful career in their field of education.

Research and Publications:

Our faculty are still active in the area of research and have numerous latest national and international papers and publications to their credit. Apart from individual research, some of our faculty are also part of some of the nationally impactful research topics and contribute to the said topics as research assistants.

Workshops, Seminars and Paper Presentations:

Apart from research and publications, our faculty members are actively involved in various workshops, seminars and paper presentations pertaining to their field of expertise. They not only participate in the said workshops, seminars and presentation but also take part in conducting the said workshops and seminars and presenting their work.

Thus, the faculty members are equipped in every way to provide students with the latest knowledge and skills that can help them deal with real-world problems and excel at their professions real-time.

IMI New Delhi Infrastructure

Infrastructure is one of the main aids that can help provide students with a stimulating atmosphere conducive to learning. The campus at IMI, New Delhi, is equipped with the latest technology so that students can acquire and assimilate knowledge easily and effectively. The latest and the best in infrastructure available for the students include:

AC academic complex

A centrally air-conditioned academic complex with every sort of convenience imaginable and necessary is available.

Fully equipped classrooms

Spacious lecture halls with access to the latest presentation equipment including DLP multimedia projectors, Laptop Notebook computers, Electronic copy boards, OHP projectors, internet and intranet connectivity and a state of art sound system for a truly quality education experience.

Tata Chemicals Computer Centre

Considering that the world today totally runs on computers and the internet, IMI understands the importance of a state of art computer centre for students’ and faculty’s convenient. In this context, our institute has the Tata Chemicals Computer Centre equipped with 5 servers, 400 computers and a 200 Mbps, 24-hour high-speed Wi-Fi internet connection so that students can stay connected form all locations, any time of the day or night.

Additionally, there are two hi-tech computer labs with 100 computers for online classes and practise sessions, high-speed printers, software library with the latest software, network protection against cyber threats. Finally, all faculty members are provided with a fully equipped personal laptop and printer and research associates and staff (where required) are provided with a personal computer.

Williamson Magor Library and Information Services

A well-equipped and up to date library is one of the most basic resources required at an educational institution. The Williamson Magor Library provides various high quality information resources, services and support system for the diverse information requirements of students, faculty, researchers and staff.

A combination of conventional printed and electronic information and information resources and services are made available. Williamson Magor Library is fully automated and has a stock of 25660 books pertaining to not just the fields of business and management but also to related fields such as economics, accounting, finance, behavioural sciences and information technology.

Members have access to books, periodicals, latest journals, daily and weekly newspapers in various languages from various parts of India and abroad as well as a collection of various digital training videos from resources such as BBC Worldwide Training Programs, etc.

Electronic Resources

A collection of electronic resources for all the various disciplines are available on and off campus that include not just journals and articles but also such specific information such as company data and information, industry reports, scholarly business databases, peer-reviewed management journals, online package services for articles and journals and much more.

Read More