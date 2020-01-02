HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Apply for 536 Jr Clerk, Steno, AE & Other Posts on dsssb.delhi.gov.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 536 Jr Clerk, Steno, AE & Other Posts on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

    DSSSB Recruitment 2020

    Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notification for the vacancy to various post for which details are given below.

    Aspirants can apply online for the post through the board’s official site dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The Online application will begin from 07 January 2020 and will proceed till 06 February 2020. No other mode of application will be accepted.

    Vacancy Details:

    Name of the Post Name of the Code Number of vacancies
    Store Keeper, G.B. Pant Govt. Engineering College Post Code – 01/20 01 Post
    Section Officer (Horticulture), Delhi Jal Board Post Code – 02/20 09 Posts
    Assistant Engineer, Delhi Jal Board Post Code – 03/20 46 Posts
     Veterinary Livestock Inspector, Animal Husbandry Unit in Development Department Post Code – 04/20 78 Posts
    Investigator, Department of Social Welfare Post Code – 05/20 15 Posts
    Stenographer (English), Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 06/20 38 Posts
    Stenographer (Hindi), Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 07/20 06 Posts
    Pharmacist, Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 08/20 15 Posts
    Office Superintendent, Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 09/20 23 Posts
    Legal Assistant, Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 10/20 04 Posts
    Manager (Public Relations), Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 11/20 01 Post
    Junior Telephone Operator, Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 12/20 10 Posts
    Junior Clerk, Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 13/20 254 Posts
    Draftsman, Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 14/20 02 Posts
    Hindi Translator cum Assistant, Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 15/20 02 Posts
    Labour Welfare Inspector, Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 16/20 04 Posts
    Accountant, Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 17/20 18 Posts
    Lab Assistant (Biology), Forensic Science Laboratory Post Code – 18/20 10 Posts

    Selection Procedure for Jr Clerk, Steno, AE & Other Posts:

    The selection of the candidates will be done through assessment at 2 phases and Skill Test wherever applicable

    How to Apply:

    Qualified individuals can apply to the post as per the format is given through the official website https://dsssbonline.nic.in/ from 07 January to 06 February 2020.

    Application Fees:

    Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100/ as registration charge. (Women/SC/ST/PH/Ex-serviceman category is exempted from fee payment.)

