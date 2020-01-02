DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Apply for 536 Jr Clerk, Steno, AE & Other Posts on dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Recruitment 2020

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notification for the vacancy to various post for which details are given below.

Aspirants can apply online for the post through the board’s official site dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The Online application will begin from 07 January 2020 and will proceed till 06 February 2020. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Vacancy Details:

Name of the Post Name of the Code Number of vacancies Store Keeper, G.B. Pant Govt. Engineering College Post Code – 01/20 01 Post Section Officer (Horticulture), Delhi Jal Board Post Code – 02/20 09 Posts Assistant Engineer, Delhi Jal Board Post Code – 03/20 46 Posts Veterinary Livestock Inspector, Animal Husbandry Unit in Development Department Post Code – 04/20 78 Posts Investigator, Department of Social Welfare Post Code – 05/20 15 Posts Stenographer (English), Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 06/20 38 Posts Stenographer (Hindi), Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 07/20 06 Posts Pharmacist, Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 08/20 15 Posts Office Superintendent, Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 09/20 23 Posts Legal Assistant, Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 10/20 04 Posts Manager (Public Relations), Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 11/20 01 Post Junior Telephone Operator, Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 12/20 10 Posts Junior Clerk, Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 13/20 254 Posts Draftsman, Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 14/20 02 Posts Hindi Translator cum Assistant, Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 15/20 02 Posts Labour Welfare Inspector, Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 16/20 04 Posts Accountant, Delhi Transport Corporation Post Code – 17/20 18 Posts Lab Assistant (Biology), Forensic Science Laboratory Post Code – 18/20 10 Posts

Selection Procedure for Jr Clerk, Steno, AE & Other Posts:

The selection of the candidates will be done through assessment at 2 phases and Skill Test wherever applicable

How to Apply:

Qualified individuals can apply to the post as per the format is given through the official website https://dsssbonline.nic.in/ from 07 January to 06 February 2020.

Application Fees:

Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100/ as registration charge. (Women/SC/ST/PH/Ex-serviceman category is exempted from fee payment.)

