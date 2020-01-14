DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Application Process Begins at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued the notification to begin the recruitment process under the advertisement 02/2020 published today 14th January 2020. Interested candidates can visit the official website which is dsssbonline.nic.in for more details.

The recruitment process will be conducted for PGT positions for various subjects and Educational and vocational guidance counsellor (EVGC). There are various vacancies along with the advertisement released on 02nd January 2020. The notification has all the details like eligibility criteria, vacancy details, qualification required, reservation policy and among other crucial details.

Important Dates

Candidates who are interested in working with DSSSB can note the following important dates:-

The application process will begin from 14th January 2020 The last date to submit the application would be 13th February 2020.

Candidates can also check the official website under what’s new section on home page. The direct link for the advertisement is http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/sites/default/files/All-PDF/advt%2002-2020%20pdf_0.pdf

Vacancy Details

There are major vacancies of total 118 positions for Educational and vocational guidance counsellor (EVGC) – Female, 198 vacancies for Educational and vocational guidance counsellor (EVGC)- male, and PGT teachers for various subjects.

Candidates should also note the following vacancy details released by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) :-

Name of Post EWS General OBC SC ST Total PGT Biology – Male 0 3 0 2 2 7 PGT biology – Female 0 0 0 1 1 2 PGT Chemistry – Male 0 0 0 1 0 1 PGT Chemistry – Female 0 0 0 1 1 2 PGT Commerce – Male 2 27 16 10 6 61 PGT Commerce- Female 0 9 14 1 8 32 PGT English- Male 1 11 17 2 11 42 PGT English – Female 2 24 14 2 14 56 PGT History Male 1 10 0 4 7 22 PGT Maths Male 1 18 12 5 10 46 PGT Maths Female 1 10 3 4 8 26