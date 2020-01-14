DSSSB Vacancy 2020 Notification: Apply online for 710 PGT Teacher Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Steps to Apply

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board is a statutory agency operating under the Delhi Government. It is responsible for conducting relevant recruitment drives periodically for selection of most suitable candidates for the vacancies available with the different entities, departments, ministries, and organisations of the Delhi Government.

Under the latest notification released by the Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board, applications are being invited from eligible candidates for the vacancies available for the position of PGT Teacher at different schools operating under the state government.

According to the notification, the total number of available vacancies under DSSSB PGT Teacher Recruitment 2020 is 710. Out of the advertised vacancies, 394 vacancies pertain to the post of PGT teacher, and 316 vacancies pertain to the post of EVGC Counsellor.

The online application process for the DSSSB PGT Teacher Recruitment 2020 has already started on 14th January 2020. So, the candidates who are interested in the vacancies available under the ongoing DSSSB PGT Teacher Recruitment 2020, must log-on to the official website @ www.dsssbonline.nic.in and complete their applications online itself.

The online application portal will be closing on 13th February 2020, and it is also the last date for the candidates to pay the application fee. No new applications will be accepted beyond the cut-off date, so the candidates are advised to complete their applications as soon as possible.

DSSSB PGT Teacher Recruitment 2020: Important Information

Candidates must note down the below mentioned important information pertaining to the DSSSB PGT Teacher Recruitment 2020: –

Applications under DSSSB PGT Teacher Recruitment 2020 are being accepted online only.

The application fee must be paid online through credit card, debit card, and net banking only.

The application fee for candidates from OBC and General category is Rs. 100.

Female candidates, SC, ST, and Physically Handicapped candidates are exempted from the payment of application fee.

The maximum age limit for the post of PGT Teacher is 36 years. The candidate must have a masters degree in the related discipline along with a degree or diploma in education.

The maximum age limit for the post of EVGC counsellor is 30 years. Candidates must have a masters degree in psychology as well as a diploma in guidance and counselling.

FAQs:-

Question: How many vacancies are available under DSSSB PGT Teacher Recruitment 2020?

Answer: 710 vacancies are available under the ongoing recruitment drive.

Question: Which is the official application portal for DSSSB PGT Teacher Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website is www.dsssbonline.nic.in.

Question: When will the application process end?

Answer: The online application process for DSSSB PGT Teacher Recruitment 2020 will end on 13th February 2020.

Question: When will be the exam held for the DSSSB PGT Teacher Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The dates for the exam will be notified later.

