DSSSB LDC and Junior Clerk Answer Key 2019 to be Upload soon on dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Steps how to Check here

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, commonly known as DSSSB, is the recruitment body in the National Capital Territory of the country. The body carries out recruitment for subordinate positions in the various departments of the government. In order to carry out the recruitment, the board conducts examinations, interviews, skill tests etc. for the recruitment of eligible candidates.

Candidates can get to know of recruitment opportunities from its official website.

DSSSB conducts recruitment drives for positions like teacher, Junior engineers, primary teacher, Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Junior Clerk etc. The general process of recruitment by DSSSB involves computer-based tests, written tests and interviews.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has announced the vacancy for the posts of Lower Division Clerk and Junior Clerk in 2019. It has been currently conducting the recruitment drive for these posts. The updates for this recruitment drive are released from time to time of the official website of DSSSB.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board had carried out the examination for DSSSB LDC and Junior Clerk on the 10th of October, 2019 (Thursday) and 11th of October, 2019 (Friday). Candidates who had appeared for the examination have been awaiting the results.

It can be expected that the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will soon be releasing the answer key for DSSSB LDC and Junior Clerk examination. With the help of answer key, candidates will get an estimate of their score. Candidates will also be able to raise objections, if any.

Once the answer key is released, candidates can follow the steps as mentioned below and download the answer key is a systematic manner –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, which is http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/ Candidates are advised to refrain from using other websites as all websites do not provide genuine information.

Step-2 : Navigate to the Latest News section on the homepage of the website.

Step-3 : Once the answer key is released, it will show the link pertaining to the answer key under the code (19/15).

Step-4 : A new page will open up where the candidates will have to log in to the website.

Step-5 : Fill in the credentials and press the submit option.

Step-6 : The Answer key will be available on the screen. Candidates must carefully go through the details and check out the answers as published by the board.

For more updates for this recruitment drive, such as the release of the cut off marks or the merit list, candidates will have to keep a close check on the official website of DSSSB.

