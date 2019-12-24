Calcutta University B.SC and BA Part 1 Result Announced at wbresults.nic.in, Steps How to Check

The semester examination of the Calcutta University for the students of bachelor of science and for the students of bachelor of arts has been conducted during the month of October.

An official notification has been released by the university of Calcutta stating that the results of the examination for Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts has been released online.

The results of the examination have been released on December 23, 2019. The candidates who wants to check the results can go to the official website of the Calcutta university.

STEPS TO VIEW THE RESULTS OF THE EXAMINATION

To view the results of the Bachelor of science and bachelor of arts examination the candidates has to follow the steps which are given below. The steps are as follows

The candidates has to visit the official website of the University of Calcutta, wbresults.nic.in.

On the home page, the candidates will find a link that reads BA or Bsc Part 1 result.

Clicking on that link will take the candidates to a new page.

In the new page the candidates will have to enter the credentials asked such as Date of Birth and the Roll number of the candidates.

Once the credentials asked for are given the candidates should press the submit button on the bottom of the screen.

A new page will be opened.

On the new page the results of the candidates will be given.

The candidates have the option of downloading the results and also to take a print out of the results.

The candidates are advised to take a print out of the results so that it can be used for the future use.

There is no last date before which the results have to be viewed.

