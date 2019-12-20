CSIR NCL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 2 Vacancies for Project Assistant Post

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research is one of the most prominent research and development organisations of India and is, in fact, the largest publicly funded research and development organisation in the world.

In order to keep up with its excellent work ethics, CSIR conducts various recruitment drives every year for selection of most suitable candidates for its various departments.

Recently, CSIR has announced a recruitment drive for the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL). As per the recruitment advertisement published on 13th December 2019 under CSIR NCL Recruitment 2019 applications have been invited from interested candidates for post of project assistant.

As per the advertisement, 2 vacancies are available under the CSIR NCL Recruitment 2019. So, the candidates who are interested in the advertised vacancies must complete the application process by 30th December 2019.

No application will be accepted under CSIR NCL Recruitment 2019 after the cut-off date for the application, i.e. 30th December 2019. Therefore, candidates are advised to send their completed application along with the required documents as soon as possible.

In order to apply for the vacancies under CSIR NCL Recruitment 2019, candidates must send their completed application form )in the specified format) along with scanned copies of their educational certificates, experience certificates and other relevant documents through email to Dr Wafia Masih.

The email id on which the documents are to be sent is ws.masih@ncl.res.in. Any applications received after the cut-off date or applications not in the specified format or applications without documents will not be considered for selection under the CSIR NCL Recruitment 2019.

After the selection committee has screened all the applications, the list containing the names of the shortlisted candidates for the interview round will be published on the Notice Board placed on the main gate of NCL on 2nd January 2020.

Candidates who have been shortlisted will be called for an interview on 6th January 2020 at 11.00 AM. The venue for the interview will be the Catalysis Meeting Room, Main Building, Ground Floor, National Chemical Laboratory, Pune-411008.

No separate call letters will be issued to the candidates shortlisted for the interview, and the travel arrangements must be made by the candidates themselves. If selected, candidates will have to join immediately.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under CSIR NCL Recruitment 2019?

Answer: vacancies for the Position of Project Assistant are available under CSIR NCL Recruitment 2019.

Question: What is the last date for submitting the applications?

Answer: cut-off date for receipt of the applications is 30th December 2019.

Question: When will be the interview round held?

Answer: selection committee will conduct the interviews of 6th January 2020 11.00AM.

Question: What will be the venue for the interview round?

Answer: venue for the interview will be the Catalysis Meeting Room, Main Building, Ground Floor, National Chemical Laboratory, Pune-411008

