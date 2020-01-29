TSPSC CV List 2020 for AAO, ASO Posts Released Today on tspsc.gov.in; Check for More Details here

TSPSC CV List 2020 for AAO, ASO Posts

The Certificate Verification List for the posts of AAO, ASO & DPA has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Candidates applied in this exam can download the CV list from the official website of TSPSC.

Candidates who need to appear for the TSPSC AAO and other post CV round can check the CV date from the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The date can be checked by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below in this article.

The 5th Spell CV round for the TSPSC AAO and other posts is scheduled to be conducted on 31 January to 04 February 2020. This recruitment exam being held by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) for fulfilling the requirement for the posts of Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II, Assistant Stores Officer Grade –II and Data Processing Assistant Grade-II.

The site to get more essential details on the exam and to download the TSPSC CV List 2020 is https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ .

Steps to download TSPSC CV List 2020:

Visit to the official web link of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) as mentioned above in this article.

Click on the “WEB NOTE FOR CERTIFICATE VERIFICATION OF TS-BEVERAGES NOTIFICATION NO.18/2018” link present on the home page.

You will immediately get redirected to a new PDF with desired CV List.

Check and download and save a copy of the list for future reference.

The direct link to download the CV list is here, Direct Link for TSPSC CV List 2020.

Keep visiting the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) for latest updates regarding the posts of Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II, Assistant Stores Officer Grade –II and Data Processing Assistant Grade-II in Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited.

