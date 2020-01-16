DMRC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 35 Post at delhimetrorail.com, Check How to Apply

35 vacancies available for the profile of Assistant Manager under DMRC Recruitment 2020

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is regarded as one of the most prestigious organisations in India in the field of infrastructure development. It handles the operations of not only the metro rail project in Delhi but also in various other cities of India.

In the wake of its constantly increasing workload, Delhi Metro conducts different recruitment campaigns periodically. Under its latest recruitment drive i.e. DMRC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020, Delhi Metro has invited applications from candidates for 35 vacancies available for the profile of Assistant Manager/ Civil.

Out of the 35 available positions, 18 are meant for candidates from the unreserved category, 8 are for candidates from the OBC category, 3 vacancies are for the candidates from SC Category, 3 vacancies are for candidates from ST category and 3 vacancies are for candidates from EWS category.

As per the notification published on 15th January 2020, only those candidates who have qualified the GATE 2019 Exam can apply for the DMRC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020. The online application process will commence from 15th January 2020 and will continue till 4th February 2020.

Therefore, all the candidates who are interested in the DMRC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020, should log-on to the official website of Delhi Metro i.e. www.delhimetrorail.com and complete their applications by the cut-off date.

Thereafter, the application link will be deactivated, and no new candidates will not be allowed to register. Candidates who will be selected under DMRC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 will be hired on a contractual basis for a period of two years for the civil projects and will be deployed at the ongoing projects in Mumbai and Patna.

The shortlisting of the candidates will be based on their score in the Civil Engineering (CE) paper in the GATE 2019 exam. The marks of the candidates will be normalised in order to shortlist the best candidates for the further selection process.

Subsequently, the performance in the further selection process and the medical examination will be considered to select the candidates for deployment under DMRC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020.

FAQs:-

Question: Which is the official website for DMRC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website for DMRC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 is www.delhimetrorail.com.

Question: Which is the last date to apply for vacancies available under DMRC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020?

Answer: Candidates must submit their applications by 4th February 2020 to be eligible for selection under the ongoing drive.

Question: What is the total number of vacancies available under DMRC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020?

Answer: A total of 35 vacancies are available under the present recruitment drive.

Question: What is the criterion for shortlisting of the candidates for the interview stage?

Answer: Candidates will be shortlisted based on their score in the Civil Engineering Exam of GATE 2019.

