DMRC Job Openings: Apply for Assistant Manager and Manager posts on delhimetrorail.com

DMRC Job Openings

The Delhi metro Rail Corporation has released an official notification that the recruitment for the post of managers and assistant managers are about to begin. The candidates who are eligible and willing to apply can do so from the official website of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on November 23, 2019.

However, the candidates have to finish the process of registration before the last date of registration on December 10, 2019.

Important Dates:

The important dates which should be made note of by the candidates are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date for registration November 23, 2019. Last date for the registration December 10, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates have to fulfill the following eligibility criteria to apply for the post of managers and assistant managers. They are as follows:

The candidates should have a degree in Electrical Engineering with a minimum of 60 % from any recognized college or university.

The candidates who have finished a diploma in electrical engineering are also eligible to apply for the post of assistant manager and manager.

The candidates must be between the age of 58 and 61 to be considered eligible.

Steps to Follow to Apply Online:

The candidates have to visit the official website of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, delhimetrorail.com

The candidates will find a link to the career section in the home page.

In the link the candidates will find the link to the application form.

Once all the credentials are filled in the candidates can submit the application form

Documents Required:

Along with the application form the candidates have to submit the following document:

10 th and 12 th standard certificate

and 12 standard certificate UG degree certificate.

Work Experience certificate if any

Aadhar card Xerox

Pan card Xerox

