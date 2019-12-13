DMRC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 1492 Customer Relation Assistant,JE, Steno, Office Assistant and Other Posts at delhimetrorail.com, Steps How to Apply

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is one of the biggest employers in India and has been conducting various recruitment drives periodically for selection of the most suitable candidates for the various vacancies available at different locations.

The excellent career growth and job security offered by DMRC is a big reason behind hundreds of thousands of candidates applying for the various recruitment campaigns organised by DMRC.

There is a crucial bit of information for all the candidates who wish to start a career with the DMRC and are waiting for the details pertaining to the DMRC Recruitment 2019 being released.

There is news that it is likely that more than 1,000 vacancies will be available under the DMRC Recruitment 2019. The detailed advertisement for the DMRC Recruitment 2019 will be published on 14th December 2019 on the official website of DMRC @ www.delhimetrorail.com/careers.aspx as well as weekly employment newspaper.

It is expected that these vacancies will pertain to the profiles such as executive, non-executive, contractual non-executive, and contractual executive posts.

As of now, there has been no official announcement from the DMRC regarding the details of the DMRC Recruitment 2019 and it is expected that clarity would be available only when the detailed advertisement will be published by the DMRC.

Candidates who wish to begin a career with the DMRC are therefore advised to check the official website of DMRC for latest information and updates pertaining to the DMRC Recruitment 2019. DO not trust any news or updates doing rounds on social media as they could be fake.

Only trust the information published by DMRC officially on its website or employment newspaper. The advertisement will offer all details regarding the available vacancies, selection process, application process, eligibility criteria, important dates etc. Therefore, candidates must download and save the official advertisement for future reference.

Although the advertisement is expected to be released on 14th December 2019, it can get a bit delayed also. So, the candidates must check the official website of Delhi Metro for regular updates.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – DMRC Recruitment 2019

Question: How many vacancies will be available under DMRC Recruitment 2019?

Answer: It is expected that more than 1000 vacancies will be advertised under DMRC Recruitment 2019.

Question: Which is the website where the advertisement will be released?

Answer: The advertisement will be released on the official website of DMRC @ www.delhimetrorail.com/careers.aspx as well as the weekly employment newspaper.

Question: When is the advertisement for DMRC Recruitment 2019 expected to release?

Answer: The advertisement is expected to be released on 14th December 2019.

Question: What will be the selection process under DMRC Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The advertisement will offer all details regarding the available vacancies, selection process, application process, eligibility criteria, important dates etc. So, the candidates must refer to that for all information.

