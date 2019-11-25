CAT 2019 Analysis Slot 1: Section wise Exam Analysis, Check here for Questions Level

CAT 2019

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) has concluded Slot 1 of CAT 2019 Exam, which was conducted on 24th November 2019 during the 9.00 AM to 12.00 OM Slot.

CAT 2019 Exam has been taken up by around 2.40 Lakhs Candidates this year. CAT 2019 Exam has been conducted 354 Centres in 156 cities across india

CAT 2019 Exam Slot 1 Key Highlights:

CAT 2019 has been reported as moderate to difficult this year. It’s consider as a test of speed and accuracy of the aspirants,

In Previous year ( CAT 2018) it was the Quant Section that was difficult to score. However, this year VARC is tough as per the experts.

CAT 2019 Exam Sections Total Number of Questions Difficulty Level VARC Section 34 Moderate to Difficult DILR Section 34 Moderate QA Section 32 Moderate Overall Exam 100 Moderate to Difficult

CAT 2019 Quantitative Aptitude section was relatively easy this time compared to the VARC and DILR Section. In QA Section maximum questions has been asked from Arithmetic and Geometry. Overall QA Section was moderate to difficult this time.

Total Number of Question – 34 Questions

CAT 2019 Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section is the most difficult among all other section. This year the Parajumbles has 4 sentences instead of 5 and was easy to solve.

The Reading Comprehensions were quite lengthy and time consuming this time. Out of 4 RCs, two of them were difficult to crack.

CAT 2029 DILR was tricky and more difficult than last year. It involved higher thinking skills in the allotted time limit for the candidates.

Total number of NON-MCQ type of Questions have been increased to 31 in CAT 2019 Exam as compared to 27 last year

Candidates who have attempted certain number of questions as mentioned below can expect 90+ Percentile in the CAT 2019 Exam:

CAT 2019 Exam Sections Good Attempts VARC 22-24 DILR 14-16 QA 20-22

