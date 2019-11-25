Patna High Court Personal Assistant Interview Call Letter 2019 Released on patnahighcourt.gov.in, Check details here

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    Patna High Court Personal Assistant Interview Call Letter 2019: Candidates can download the admit card released on patnahighcourt.gov.in.

    Patna High Court Personal Assistant Interview Call Letter 2019

    The Interview Call letter for the Personal Assistant posts has been released by the Patna High Court. Candidates qualified for the interview round can download their admit card from the official website of Patna High Court.

    The preliminary exam was Computer Based Test. The recruitment exam for Personal Assistant was held on 24th August 2019. The CBT will be consisting of four tests, English Shorthand Dictation & Typing Test, Knowledge of Computer Application Test, English Language & Grammar Test and English Typing Test.

    The qualification of the candidates for the interview round were purely based on their performance in the CBT examination. The list of the qualified candidate’s names was released by the Patna High Court earlier. Candidates achieving the minimum qualification score will be appearing for the interview round.

    The official website of Patna High Court to get more details on the Personal Assistant 2019 exam is www.patnahighcourt.gov.in . Candidates must go through the following steps to download the call letter for the interview round.

    Steps to download Patna High Court Personal Asst Interview Admit Card 2019:

    • Visit the official website of Patna High Court.
    • Click on the “recruitment Section” on the Home page of the official website.
    • Go to the “Interview Letter for the post of Personal Assistant-2019 (Under Advt. No. –HC/02/2019)” on the Home Page.
    • You will get redirected to a new page.
    • Login by providing your login credentials like Registration No and Date of Birth.
    • Check and download the admit card.
    • Print the admit card for further need.

    The direct link to download the admit card is here, Patna High Court Personal Asst Interview Admit Card 2019 .

    This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the recruitment of 131 Posts of Personal Assistant advt. No. HC/02/2019. Keep visiting the official website for more updates and timely information.

    Also read, Patna High Court Personal Assistant 2019 Result.

