DMRC Recruitment 2020: Last Date to Apply Online (20th January) at delhimetrorail.com Steps How to Apply

Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020 starts

Delhi Metro is one of the most popular infrastructure-related projects in the country and has set new benchmarks. It is constantly adding to the routes and expanding its operations. In order to support its working and maintain the quality of work, Delhi Metro conducts various recruitment drives periodically to recruit the most eligible candidates for the various vacancies available with it.

Consequently, numerous candidates apply for the available vacancies advertised by the Delhi Metro. Under its latest recruitment drive i.e. Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020, applications had been invited from interested candidates for the various vacancies available under the Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020.

The online application process for the Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020 had commenced on 14th December 2019 and candidates were required to complete their applications online. The deadline for submission of online applications was 13th January 2020, but due to issues being faced by the candidates, Delhi Metro has extended the deadline for Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020.

Now, the candidates can complete their online applications and pay the application fee until 20th January 2020. As no further extensions are expected from Delhi Metro regarding Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020, candidates who have not yet completed their registrations are advised to log-on to the official website of Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020 @ www.delhimetrorail.com and complete their application as soon as possible.

Only those candidates who have completed their online registrations before the cut-off date will be eligible to appear for the entrance examination, dates for which will be announced later on.

Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020: Important Information

Here are some important points about the Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020 that the candidates need to make a note of: –

The last date to pay the application fee for Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020 is 20 th January 2020.

January 2020. Application fee for candidates from General, OBC and EWS category is Rs. 500.

Application fee for candidates from SC, ST and Physically Handicapped category is Rs. 250.

Application fee for candidates from female candidates is Rs. 250.

Payment of application fee can be made through debit card, credit card, net banking, and e-challan.

The minimum age for applying for posts under Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020 is 18 years.

The maximum age for applying for posts under Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020 is 28 and 30 years according to the post applied for.

FAQs:-

Question: Which is the official website for Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website for Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020 is www.delhimetrorail.com.

Question: Which is the minimum application age for Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The minimum application age is 18 years for Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020.

Question: Which is the last date for submitting applications under Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The last date for submission of applications is 20th January 2020.

Question: Which is the maximum age to apply for Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The upper age limit is 28 years or 30 years, according to the post.

<noscript><iframe title="DMRC (Delhi Metro) Recruitment 2020 | 1493 All India Posts | Graduates, B.Tech, CA, B.Com And Others" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QC0gD1sBGW4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More