BEL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 21 Varoius Post Before 27th January 2020 at bel-india.in, Check How to Apply

Bharat Electronics Limited is one of the most prestigious public sector undertakings in India and operates under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence of the Government of India. It has been accorded the status of a Maharatna Company due to its excellent performance.

In order to maintain its high work standards, Bharat Electronics Limited conducts different recruitment drives periodically in which numerous candidates participate.

Most recently, Bharat Electronics Limited has floated a requirement for Trainee Engineers in various specialisations like Mechanical, Civil, Electronics, and Computers under the BEL Recruitment 2020.

As per the official notification published on the website @ www.bel-india.in, the total number of vacancies available under BEL Recruitment 2020 is 21.

Out of the advertised vacancies, 9 positions pertain to the post of Trainee Engineer Electronics, 9 positions pertain to the post of Trainee Engineer Mechanical, 2 vacancies pertain to the post of Trainee Engineer Civil, and 1 vacancy pertains to the post of Trainee Engineer Computer Science.

The application process for BEL Recruitment 2020 has already started and will continue till 27th January 2020. So, all the candidates who are interested in the ongoing recruitment drive at BEL should complete their applications before the cut-off date as thereafter no new applications will be considered under BEL Recruitment 2020.

Applications for these vacancies must be sent through speed post or ordinary post only. Candidates must download the official format of the application from the company’s website, fill it correctly and then attach the self-attested photocopies of their educational documents, experience certificates, and other important certificates.

All these documents have to be placed inside a sealed cover with the name of the post applied for written at the top. Th envelope should be addressed to: –

The Manager (HR)

Bharat Electronics Limited

Post Box No. 26

Ravindranath Tagore Road, Machilipatnam – 521001

Andhra Pradesh.

The applications must reach the office by 27th January 2020 during the working hours. Any postal delays will not be considered by the company.

Any incomplete applications or applications with incorrect details or applications without the documents will be rejected without any intimation to the candidate. In case of any questions or queries, candidates can send an email to rectmc@bel.co.in

FAQs:-

Question: Which is the official website for BEL Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website for BEL Recruitment 2020 is www.bel-india.in

Question: How many vacancies are available under BEL Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The total number of available vacancies under BEL Recruitment 2020 is 21.

Question: When is the last date for submission of the applications?

Answer: The applications for BEL Recruitment 2020 must reach the Manager (HR) latest by 27th January 2020.

Question: Where can the candidates direct their queries?

Answer: In case of any questions or queries, candidates can send an email to rectmc@bel.co.in

