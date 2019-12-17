DFPD Recruitment 2019: Apply for Junior Cost Accounts Officer Post at dfpd.gov.in, Check Detail here

The candidates who are interested in the job posts made available by the Department of Food & Public Distribution (DFPD) can now apply to them through the prescribed format.

Department of Food & Public Distribution (DFPD) has released notifications about the application process of the recruitment for the Department of Food & Public Distribution 2019.

Candidates interested in the post of Junior Cost Accounts Officer may apply to the posts through the prescribed format of Department of Food & Public Distribution.

Department of Food & Public Distribution has provided with a time period of 2 months for the candidates to apply to the posts i.e. the last date to apply for the posts of junior cost accounts officers is 11th of February 2020.

How to apply for the posts?

Candidates have to send their applications to the Under Secretary, Directorate of Sugar & Vegetable Oils, Department of Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public

Distribution, Room No. 580 B, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi- 110001. The applications are supposed to be sent by 11th of February 2020.

The applications are supposed to be accompanied with:

Resume along with the certification.

Copies from the previous five years of ACR/APARs and attest them on the application.

The candidate should also fulfil the eligibility criteria as mentioned by the Department Of Food & Public Distribution.

The candidate should have some previous experience in the field of Department of food and public distribution. There are some basic eligibility criteria listed on the official website of Department Of Food & Public Distribution. Candidates should visit it before they apply for the post.

The official website of DFPD to look for more details is dfpd.gov.in

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – DFPD Recruitment 2019

Question: How many vacancies are available for the candidates interested in the post of Junior Cost Accounts officer?

Answer: There are a total of 2 posts vacant for candidates who are interested in the post of junior cost accounts officer.

Question: Where should the application be sent?

Answer: The application has to be sent to the Under Secretary, Directorate of Sugar & Vegetable Oils, Department of Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Room No. 580 B, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi- 110001.

Question: What is the last day to submit the application?

Answer: The last day to submit the application is 11th February 2020.

Question: What all is needed other than the application form?

Answer: The candidate needs to send the application with his own resume along with the certification from Cadre Controlling Authority. He needs to attach copies of the previous five years’ APARs or ACRs while attesting them on his own.

DFPD Recruitment 2019: Apply for Junior Cost Accounts Officer Post at dfpd.gov.in

