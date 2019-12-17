Motilal Nehru School Sports (MNSS) Recruitment 2019: Apply for 14 vacancies at www.mnssrai.com, Check How to Apply

Motilal Nehru School of Sports is a popular educational institute of India located in Rai, Sonipat, Haryana. It is known especially for the sporting pedigree of its students.

In order to maintain its high educational standards, Motilal Nehru School of Sports recruits eligible candidates from time to time for various vacancies available. Recently, under the MNSS Recruitment 2019 applications have been invited from interested candidates for the different Master vacancies available with the institute.

The notification pertaining to the MNSS Recruitment 2019 was published on 13th December 2019 across all major newspapers of India as well as the official website of MNSS @ www.mnssrai.com.

The total number of available vacancies under the ongoing MNSS Recruitment 2019 is 14 and pertain to profiles like English, Mathematics, Fine Art, Science and several other subjects.

Applications for MNSS Recruitment 2019 are being accepted through post only. So, the candidates must complete their application as soon as possible because the last date for receipt of the completed application form and essential documents is 2nd January 2020.

Under no circumstances will any applications be accepted after the cut-off date. So, the candidates must rush to submit their applications to avoid any last-minute hassles.

How to apply for MNSS Recruitment 2019

In order to apply for any of the vacancies advertised under MNSS Recruitment 2019, candidates must procure the application form. The application form for MNSS Recruitment 2019 can be purchased from the MNSS office in Rai on payment of the requisite application fee.

Alternatively, candidates can download the format of the application form from the official website of MNSS @ www.mnssrai.com and then attach an Indian Postal Order drawn in favour of Principal and Director, MNSS Rai for the application fee amount.

The application fee for general, BC and EBP category candidates is Rs. 200 while for candidates belonging to SC category, the application fee is Rs. 150 when procuring the application form from the office or after downloading it from the website.

In case of payment of application fee through the postal order while getting the form from the office, the application fee for general, BC and EBP category candidates is Rs. 250 while for candidates belonging to SC category, the application fee is Rs. 200.

Candidates must fill the application form correctly and attach the relevant educational, experience, and caste certificates along with the application.

All these documents must be placed in a sealed envelope with the vacancy applied for written at the top. The envelope must be addressed to the Deputy Commissioner cum Principal and Director, Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai, Dist. Sonipat, Haryana – 131029.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Motilal Nehru School Sports (MNSS) Recruitment 2019

Question: When was the vacancy notification published?

Answer: The vacancy notification was published on 13th December 2019.

Question: When is the last date to submit the application form and documents?

Answer: 2nd January 2020 is the last date for receipt of the application form and relevant documents.

Question: Can the application fee also be paid by bank draft?

Answer: Yes, candidates can pay the application fee through DD drawn in favour of Principal and Director, MNSS Rai, payable at Sonipat, Haryana.

Question: How many vacancies are available presently?

Answer: The MNSS Recruitment 2019 is being organised to fill 14 available vacancies with MNSS.

