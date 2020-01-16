Department of School Education West Bengal Recruitment 2020: Check here for Selection Process and more detail

West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the vacancies for a total of 11 posts of Management Information System Coordinator. All these posts will be filled under the School Education Department of the state. Interested and eligible candidates have to apply online for these posts. The last date to submit application form is 15th January 2020.

Important dates

Candidates can note the following the important dates for the recruitment in West Bengal Public Service Commission:-

The Last date for online application: 15th January 2020 The Last date for submission of online application fee: 15th January 2020 The last date for the offline application fee payment: 16th January 2020

The application fee is Rs 160 for general / OBC / EWS and other state candidates. There is no fees for SC / ST / Divyang of West Bengal. Candidates can pay the application fee online or offline mode.

Eligibility Criteria

It is necessary that the candidate have the qualification of Bachelor Degree in Computer Application / Business Management subject. or’Bachelor Degree in any discipline with Computer Application Post Graduate Diploma / DOEC (A Level) Certificate.

The age limit for the candidate is maximum 39 years as on 01st January 2020

Selection Process

Candidates would be selected on the basis of written test and interview process. Candidates who will be selected will be eligible to receive the Pay Scale: Rs 7,100 to 37,600 along with Grade Pay – Rs 3900.

Application Process

The application form will be accepted only through online from official website. It is recommended that the candidates should read the terms and conditions given in the advertisement link. Then candidates can complete the online application process as per the guidelines given in the advertisement.

Candidates can take the print out for the future reference.

