AFCAT Exam 2020: Application Process Begins from 1st December, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

The Indian Air Force is one of the largest air forces in the world known for its organisation and discipline. The Indian Air Force is constantly providing recruitment opportunities to Indian citizens to join the air force and serve the country. In order to join that Indian Air Force, one has to crack the competitive examination conducted by it, that is, AFCAT.

AFCAT is the Air Force Common Admissions Test is the competitive examination that is conducted twice every year for recruitment of eligible candidates into the Indian Air Force. For this examination, large number of aspiring candidates apply every year, and only limited candidates are selected.

The 2020 AFCAT short notification has been released by the Indian Air Force recently. This notification is for the courses that will be commencing in January 2021, for Short Services Commission (SSC) in the Flying branch and for Permanent Commission (PC) / Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Ground Duty branch. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the online application portal.

For the above-stated courses, candidates will get entry into the courses by two methods – either by appearing for AFCAT or by the NCC special entry. The vacancy details are as follows –

AFCAT entry – Flying Branch: 60 vacancies

Ground Duty (Technical and Non-technical): 105 vacancies

Ground Duty (Non-technical): 84 vacancies

NCC Special Entry – 10% of the seats from the vacancies in Permanent Commission

10% of the seats from the vacancy in AFCAT Short Service Commission

In order to make the application, candidates will have to do so from the official website. The application process will begin from the 1st of December 2019 and will continue till 30th December, 2019. Before making the application, candidates should go through other details such as the eligibility criteria for the post.

The eligibility criteria are as stated below –

Ground Duty (Technical and Non-technical) Branch – Candidates should have passed a 4-year degree program in engineering or equivalent. Minimum age of the applicant is 20 years. Maximum age of the applicant in 26 years.



Flying Branch – Graduates in any subject from a recognised university with 60% aggregate marks. Candidates should have passed with Mathematics and Physics at 10+2 level. Minimum age of application is 20 years. Maximum age of application is 24 years.



For the selection, candidates will have to undergo several stages. They will be selected on the basis of their performance in AFCAT written examination, picture perception and discussion test, Officers Intelligence Rating Test, Psychological test, group discussions and personal interview.

