Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 Result Declared at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Indian Coast Guards handle the responsibility of securing the marine borders of the country. Due to their increasing workload, Indian Coast Guard conducts various recruitment campaigns periodically for selection of the most suitable candidates. Recently, Indian Coast Guard invited applications from interested candidates for the post of Navik.

The online application process for Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 Recruitment ended on 8th November 2019, and the main exam was conducted at the end of November 2019. Ever since the Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 Exam has been conducted, candidates have been waiting for the announcement of the final results.

Now, there is an extremely crucial update for all the candidates who participated in the Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 Recruitment. The final results for the Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 Exam have been announced by the Indian Coast Guard.

So, all the candidates who had appeared for the Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 Exam in the month of November 2019, should log-on to the official website for Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 Recruitment @ www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in and check their results as soon as possible.

Along with the final result for Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 Exam, the final medical exam list for the Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 Recruitment has been also announced. The final medical exam has been scheduled for 6th February at INS Chilka and will continue till 8th February 2020.

It must be noted that all the candidates who have been shortlisted for the Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 Medical Exam must collect their call letters. The call letters will be delivered by hand only and must be collected latest by 25th January 2020, if the candidates have not yet received them by post.

It must be noted that the candidates must bring along their call letters and a valid photo id on the day of the medical exam. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to appear for the Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 Medical Exam.

FAQs:-

Question: When will the medical exam be conducted for Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 Recruitment?

Answer: medical exam will be conducted between 6th February 2020 and 8th February 2020.

Question: Which is the official website for Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 Recruitment?

Answer: official website for Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 Recruitment is www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Question: What is the deadline to manually collect the call letters for the medical exam?

Answer: call letters should be collected latest by 25th January 2020, if not received by post.

Question: Which is the venue for the Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 Medical Exam?

Answer: venue for the medical exam is INS Chilka.

<noscript><iframe title="Indian Coast Guard Navik GD Recruitment 2020 | Indian Coast Guard Navik GD 02/2020 Online Form 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Yqyf3d_xq2s?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

