SAIL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 399 Management Trainee (MT) Posts at sail.co.in, Check here for Vacancies Detail, Eligibility and Selection Process

SAIL (Steel Authority of India) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of 399 Management Trainee through GATE 2019. All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through the online mode on or before 15th December 2019.

It is to be noted that earlier, SAIL had invited applications for 142 Management Trainee posts in May 2019. According to the short notification released by SAIL, now the vacancies has been increased up to 399.

Important dates:

Events Important dates Start date of application 25th November 2019 Last date to submit the application 15th December 2019

Vacancy details:

Total posts – 399.

Mechanical Engineering – 156.

Chemical Engineering – 30.

Metallurgical Engineering – 67.

Instrumentation Engineering – 36.

Electrical Engineering – 91.

Mining Engineering – 19.

This is a golden opportunity for the Engineer Professional to be part of SAIL. All eligible and interested candidates who could not apply earlier are required to apply online. The candidates should note that they can apply online through careers page on SAIL’s website www.sail.co.in.

Educational qualification:

Applying candidates should have an engineering degrees with 65% marks in engineering disciplines of Mechanical, Metallurgy, Electrical, Chemical, Instrumentation, and Mining and the trade mentioned-above.

Age limit:

The candidates applying for the posts should have a maximum age limit of 28 years.

Selection process:

Under selection, process candidates should note that only shortlisted candidates would be intimated to appear for GD and Interview.

Application fee:

Category Application fee UR/OBC Rs. 700/- SC/ST Rs. 100/-

Salary:

The candidates who are selected for the post will get the salary of Rs. 24900/- to Rs. 50500/- per month.

How to apply:

The interested candidates can apply for the post through online by visiting the official website www.sail.co.in. on or before 15th December 2019.

SAIL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 399 Management Trainee (MT) Posts at sail.co.in, Check here for Vacancies Detail, Eligibility and Selection Process was last modified:

Read More