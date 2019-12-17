DSSSB LDC Skill Test Admit Card 2019 Out Today on dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check for More Details here

DSSSB LDC Skill Test Admit Card 2019

The notification has been passed by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) issuing the admit card for the Skill/Typing Test for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) for the postcode 8/19, LDC for the Post Code 01/17 and Field Clerk (Male) Post for the Post Code 51/12. The qualified candidates in DSSSB Phase 1 Exam can download their admit card from DSSSB official website. For more details it is recommended to go thoroughly to notification and also refer below before applying for the same.

Important Dates:

DSSSB LDC skill test will be held in two shifts i.e. from 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM while the DSSSB Field Clerk skill test will be held from 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Procedure to Download the admit card:

Foremost visit the DSSSB official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Then select on “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SKILL TEST DATED 21.12.2019 FOR POSTCODES 51/12 (FIELD CLERK (MALE)), 1/17 (LDC) AND 8/19 (LOWER DIVISION CLERK)”

Once a new window pops open where you need to select ‘Second Tier PET/ Skill Test/Online Exam’

Enter Tier-1 Exam respective Roll Number and Select Post

Click to the Generate DSSSB E-admit card

Then download the same and print it and also don’t forget to keep one extra copy for future reference.

The venue of exams:

The DSSSB Skill/Typing Test shall be taken at Bhai Parmanand Institute of Business Studies, Near Vikas Marg, Shakarpur, Delhi-110092 on 21 December 2019 (Saturday)

For more details, candidates are recommended to check the official notification and keep themselves updated through the same.

