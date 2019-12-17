HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • DSSSB LDC Skill Test Admit Card 2019 Out Today on dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check for More Details here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    DSSSB LDC Skill Test Admit Card 2019: Candidates can download the admit card released today on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

    DSSSB LDC Skill Test Admit Card 2019
    DSSSB LDC Skill Test Admit Card 2019

    The notification has been passed by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) issuing the admit card for the Skill/Typing Test for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) for the postcode 8/19, LDC for the Post Code 01/17 and Field Clerk (Male) Post for the Post Code 51/12. The qualified candidates in DSSSB Phase 1 Exam can download their admit card from DSSSB official website. For more details it is recommended to go thoroughly to notification and also refer below before applying for the same.

    Important Dates:

    DSSSB LDC skill test will be held in two shifts i.e. from 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM while the DSSSB Field Clerk skill test will be held from 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

    Procedure to Download the admit card:

    • Foremost visit the DSSSB official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in
    • Then select on “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SKILL TEST DATED 21.12.2019 FOR POSTCODES 51/12 (FIELD CLERK (MALE)), 1/17 (LDC) AND 8/19 (LOWER DIVISION CLERK)”
    • Once a new window pops open where you need to select ‘Second Tier PET/ Skill Test/Online Exam’
    • Enter Tier-1 Exam respective Roll Number and Select Post
    • Click to the Generate DSSSB E-admit card
    • Then download the same and print it and also don’t forget to keep one extra copy for future reference.

    The venue of exams:

    The DSSSB Skill/Typing Test shall be taken at Bhai Parmanand Institute of Business Studies, Near Vikas Marg, Shakarpur, Delhi-110092 on 21 December 2019 (Saturday)

    For more details, candidates are recommended to check the official notification and keep themselves updated through the same.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for DSSSB Recruitment

    Also read, DSSSB LDC and Junior Clerk Answer Key 2019.

    Read Next

    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 52 minutes
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Group General Manager Post at tcil-india.com, Steps How to Apply
    TCIL Recruitment 2019: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Invite Application for Group General Manager Post. Candidates can apply from official website tcil-india.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2019-20 Released, Check here for more details
    CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet Board Exam 2019-20, Central Board of Secondary Education announced, Candidates can check official website cbse.nic.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    Bihar DElEd 1st Year Result 2019 Declared at biharboard.online, Get Direct Link to Download
    Bihar DElEd 1st Year Result 2019 Bihar school examination board Declared at official website biharboard.online. Candidates can download from their result.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours