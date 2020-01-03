TMC Recruitment 2020: Apply for Senior Resident and Medical Officer Posts on tmc.gov.in

TMC Recruitment 2020

A notification has been sent by the Tata Memorial Centre for the posts of Senior Resident and Medical Officer. Candidates who are eligible can appear for the walk-in interview which is scheduled on 07-09 January 2020

This is a golden opportunity for candidates who meet certain and specific educational qualification to apply for the posts of Senior Resident and Medical Officer under TMC (Tata Memorial Centre).

The selection for the posts of Senior Resident and Medical Officer will be done based on the performance of the candidates eligible for the walk-in interview. This interview will be conducted by the organization.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://tmc.gov.in/index.php/en/ .

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Date Walk-in interview date 07-09 January, 2020

Exam Schedule:

Senior Resident for Pediatric Oncology and Anesthesiology – January 7, 2020

Senior Resident for Palliative Medicine and Radio Diagnosis – January 8, 2020

Casually Medical Officer – January 9, 2020

Details of Vacancy:

Senior Resident (Pediatric Oncology)

Senior Resident (Anesthesiology)

Senior Resident (Palliative Medicine)

Senior Resident (Radio Diagnosis)

Casually Medical Officer

Educational Qualification:

Senior Resident (Pediatric Oncology):D. (Pediatric Oncology) or D.N.B. (Pediatric Oncology) recognized by MCI. Fellowship in Pediatric Oncology is desirable.

Senior Resident (Anesthesiology): D./ D.N.B. (Anaesthesiology) or (equivalent postgraduate degree in Anaesthesiology) recognized by MCI.

Senior Resident (Palliative Medicine):D. / D.N.B in any branch of Clinical Medicine recognized by MCI. Experience in Palliative Care is desirable.

Senior Resident (Radio Diagnosis): D. (Radio Diagnosis) or D.N.B. (Radio Diagnosis) recognized by MCI.

Casually Medical Officer: B.B.S. (One-year work experience is desirable)

Pay Scale:

Senior Resident (Pediatric Oncology) – 86,000/- p.m. (Fixed)

Senior Resident (Anesthesiology) – 86,000/- p.m. (Fixed)

Senior Resident (Palliative Medicine) – 86,000/- p.m. (Fixed)

Senior Resident (Radio Diagnosis) – 86,000/- p.m. (Fixed)

Casually Medical Officer – 72,000/- to 76,000/- p.m. (Fixed)

