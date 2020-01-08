Delhi District Courts JJA Result 2020 Declared on delhidistrictcourts.nic.in

Delhi District Courts JJA Result 2020

The result of the Delhi District Court Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) has been released by the Delhi District Court. Candidates appeared in JJA 2020 exam can download their result released on the official website of Delhi District Court.

Candidates can check and download the JJA 2020 result by visiting the official web link or through the direct link of the page mentioned below in this article.

This recruitment exam is being held for fulfilling the vacant post of Junior Judicial Assistant in the Delhi District Court.

The website to get more details on the Delhi District Courts Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) 2020 exam and download the result is https://delhidistrictcourts.nic.in/ .

Steps to check Delhi District Courts Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) Result 2020:

Visit the official web page of Delhi District Court as mentioned above.

Click on the “Delhi District Courts Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) Result 2019” link present on the home page.

Enter the individual credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the result.

Take one print copy of the result for the future reference.

The direct link to download the result is here, Delhi District Courts Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) Result 2020 – Direct Link.

Keep visiting the official website of Delhi District Court to get more information on the Delhi District Courts Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) 2019 exam and further process needs to be done.

Also read, DDC Junior Judicial Assistant 2019 Admit Card.

<noscript><iframe title="Delhi District Court Recruitment Result Out| Special Education" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wgvAuS3glFQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More