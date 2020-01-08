KPSC Answer Key 2020 Released for Group A and B Posts at kpsc.kar.nic.in, Check here for more Details

According to the latest notification of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the final answer key of KPSC Group A & B. Therefore, the candidates who have applied for the KPSC written examination can now visit official website and download the subject wise answer keys.

The examination of KPSC Group A and B was conducted on the 16th and 17th February 2019 at different centres across the state.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE FINAL ANSWER KEYS?

The candidates who had appeared for the KPSC Group A and B examination are required to visit official website of KPSC, i.e. www.kpsc.kar.nic.in

On reaching the home page, the candidates will then have to click on KPSC Group A & B Answer Key 2020 available on the homepage.

The KPSC Group A & B Answer Key 2020 PDF will then be opened on the screen

The candidates can finally download the answer keys and save it for future reference.

The official authorities had released the Provisional Answer keys on 18th December 2019 and had asked the candidates to raise questions till 24th December 2019. However, after all the representations, the officials have finally released the final answer key on 7th December 2020. So, the candidates can download the KPSC Group A and Group B Final Answer Key 2020 from the official website.

The KPSC examination constituted of a Preliminary examination which was of 450 marks. The questions were multiple-choice questions, and the test was held for 2 hours. The qualifying candidates were then selected to appear for the Mains examination. The Mains examination was of 1800 marks and it had four papers which constituted of descriptive type questions.

The candidates who will clear the Mains examination will then appear for a Personal Interview, and the final merit list will then be prepared on the basis of the written test and personal interview. The subjects in the Mains examination included:

English- 150 marks

Kannada- 150 marks

General studies- 300 each

Two subjects to be selected from the list of optional subjects. Each subject will have two papers- 300 each

FAQs:-

Question: When will the final answer key of KPSC Group A and B release?

Answer: The final answer key of KPSC is already released from 7th January 2020

Question: When were the KPSC Group A and B examination held?

Answer: The KPSC Group A and B examination was held on 16th and 17th February 2019

Question: When was the Provisional Answer key of KPSC Group A and B released?

Answer: The Provisional Answer key of KPSC Group A and B was released on 18th December 2019

Question: What is the official website of KPSC?

Answer: The official website of KPSC is kpsc.kar.nic.in

