Delhi District Court DEO Admit Card 2020 to be Released on 24th Jan on delhicourts.nic.in; Exam on 31st Jan

Delhi District Court DEO Admit Card 2020

The admit card of Online Exam for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) will be releasing tomorrow by the Delhi District Court (DDC). Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card once released on the official website of Delhi District Court.

The admit card is expected to be releasing tomorrow, 24th January 2020. DDC DEO Exam is scheduled to be held on 31 January 2020 (Friday). Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website or through the direct link.

Exam Pattern:

The exam will be consisting of 120 MCQs on General English & Comprehension (60 Questions of 60 Marks), General Knowledge (Including Current Affair) (30 Questions of 30 Marks) and General Intelligence (30 Questions of 30 Marks).

The total time duration of the recruitment exam is 2 hours.

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Each right answer will add one mark.

The official website to get more details on the examination and to download the Delhi District Court DEO Admit Card 2019-20 is www.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in .

Steps to download Delhi District Court DEO Admit Card 2019-20:

Visit the official website of DDA.

Go to the “Delhi District Court DEO Admit Card 2019-20” on the home page.

Enter the credentials required in order to login into the account.

Check and download Delhi District Court DEO Admit Card 2019-20.

Take a print of the Delhi District Court DEO Admit Card 2019-20 for future reference.

Selection Criteria:

Candidates must score minimum of 60 Marks which is 50% of 120 Marks (54 Marks which is 45% of 120 Marks for reserved category) in order to qualify in the exam.

Those qualifying in the Delhi District Court DEO Exam will be called for Skill Test (Typing Test @ 40 w.p.m).

Any discrepancy found in downloading the admit cards, candidates must contact at Recruitment Cell, Room No. 306-B, 3rd Floor, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi.

This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 12 Data Entry Operators in the Office of the District & Sessions Judge (HQs), Delhi.

Also read, Delhi District Courts JJA Result 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="Good News| Delhi District Court Admit Card Out| Special Education" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9YctsLbwhj8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More