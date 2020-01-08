HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    • Nagpur Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Apply for 84 Various Posts at nmcnagpur.gov.in, Check here for Vacancy Details

    Nagpur Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020, Nagpur Municipal Corporation published notification for 84 Various Posts. Candidates can check official website nmcnagpur.gov.in

    According to the latest notification of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, the recruitment process has started for the posts of Junior Engineer, Junior Clerk, Revenue Inspector, Public Health Nurse, Assistant Architecture Engineer, Stenographer (Marathi), Driver , Meter Reader/ Tax Collector, Tracer, Fireman, Telephone Operator/ PB X Operator, Assistant Mechanic Primary Teacher Assistant and Teaching Staff.

    Therefore, the interested and eligible applicants can visit the official website and fill up application form through a prescribed format given on the website. The candidates should note that they should complete the application process on or before 8th February 2020.

    VACANCY DETAILS

    There are a total number of 84 posts in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation recruitment

    Junior Engineer  4 posts
    Revenue Inspector 1 post
    Public Health Nurse 1 post
    Junior Clerk 1 post
    Primary Teacher Assistant 17 posts
    Stenographer (Marathi) 1 post
    Driver 2 posts
    Assistant Architecture Engineer 7 posts
    Fireman 4 posts
    Telephone Operator/ PB X Operator 3 posts
    Meter Reader/ Tax Collector 9 posts
    Tracer 1 post
    Assistant Mechanic 1 post
    Teaching Staff 4 posts

     EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS

    Post  QUALIFICATIONS
    Junior Engineer Degree/ Diploma in Civil Engineering
    Revenue Inspector Graduate and 2 years experience
    Public Health Nurse B.Sc. Nursing OR GNM
    Junior Clerk SSC
    Stenographer (Marathi) Matric passed
    Driver 8th passed with driving license and 3 years experience
    Assistant Architecture Engineer ITI and 2 yrs experience
    Fireman ITI
    Telephone Operator/ PB X Operator Matric passed and 3 yrs experience
    Meter Reader/ Tax Collector SSC
    Assistant Mechanic ITI
    Teaching Assistant post related qualification

    AGE LIMIT

    The candidates applying for the various posts should have an age limit of 43 years. However, there is age relaxation for reserved candidates as per the norms of the Government.

    PAY SCALE

    The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 5,200/- to Rs. 39,100/- per month

    SELECTION PROCESS

    The candidates will be selected based on a written test/ interview

    HOW TO APPLY?

    • The interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website and then download the prescribed form from the website
    • The candidates can duly fill the application form and then and send their application form on or before 08 February 2020
    • The candidates should send the application form along with the photocopy of all the relevant documents to the address mentioned below.

    Address:- Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Mahanagar Palika Marg, Civil Lines, Nagpur, Maharashtra, India – 440001.

    FAQs:-

    Question: When is the last date to submit the application form of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation recruitment?

    Answer:  The last date for application is 8th February 2020.

    Question: How many vacancies are there in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation recruitment?

    Answer:  There are a total of 84 vacancies.

    Question: What is the selection procedure of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation recruitment?

    Answer:  The selection process includes a written test and an Interview.

    Question: What is the official URL for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation recruitment?

    Answer:  The URL is www.nmcnagpur.gov.in

