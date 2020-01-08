Nagpur Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Apply for 84 Various Posts at nmcnagpur.gov.in, Check here for Vacancy Details

According to the latest notification of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, the recruitment process has started for the posts of Junior Engineer, Junior Clerk, Revenue Inspector, Public Health Nurse, Assistant Architecture Engineer, Stenographer (Marathi), Driver , Meter Reader/ Tax Collector, Tracer, Fireman, Telephone Operator/ PB X Operator, Assistant Mechanic Primary Teacher Assistant and Teaching Staff.

Therefore, the interested and eligible applicants can visit the official website and fill up application form through a prescribed format given on the website. The candidates should note that they should complete the application process on or before 8th February 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 84 posts in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation recruitment

Junior Engineer 4 posts Revenue Inspector 1 post Public Health Nurse 1 post Junior Clerk 1 post Primary Teacher Assistant 17 posts Stenographer (Marathi) 1 post Driver 2 posts Assistant Architecture Engineer 7 posts Fireman 4 posts Telephone Operator/ PB X Operator 3 posts Meter Reader/ Tax Collector 9 posts Tracer 1 post Assistant Mechanic 1 post Teaching Staff 4 posts

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS

Post QUALIFICATIONS Junior Engineer Degree/ Diploma in Civil Engineering Revenue Inspector Graduate and 2 years experience Public Health Nurse B.Sc. Nursing OR GNM Junior Clerk SSC Stenographer (Marathi) Matric passed Driver 8th passed with driving license and 3 years experience Assistant Architecture Engineer ITI and 2 yrs experience Fireman ITI Telephone Operator/ PB X Operator Matric passed and 3 yrs experience Meter Reader/ Tax Collector SSC Assistant Mechanic ITI Teaching Assistant post related qualification

AGE LIMIT

The candidates applying for the various posts should have an age limit of 43 years. However, there is age relaxation for reserved candidates as per the norms of the Government.

PAY SCALE

The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 5,200/- to Rs. 39,100/- per month

SELECTION PROCESS

The candidates will be selected based on a written test/ interview

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website and then download the prescribed form from the website

The candidates can duly fill the application form and then and send their application form on or before 08 February 2020

The candidates should send the application form along with the photocopy of all the relevant documents to the address mentioned below.

Address:- Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Mahanagar Palika Marg, Civil Lines, Nagpur, Maharashtra, India – 440001.

FAQs:-

Question: When is the last date to submit the application form of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation recruitment?

Answer: The last date for application is 8th February 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation recruitment?

Answer: There are a total of 84 vacancies.

Question: What is the selection procedure of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation recruitment?

Answer: The selection process includes a written test and an Interview.

Question: What is the official URL for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation recruitment?

Answer: The URL is www.nmcnagpur.gov.in

