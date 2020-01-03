Balangir District Recruitment 2020: Apply for 190 Part Time Instructor Posts on balangir.nic.in

Balangir District Recruitment 2020

The notification has been passed by Balangir District inviting applications for the Part-Time Instructor posts. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Balangir District Recruitment 2020 through the designated format on or before 31 January 2020 being the last date.

Important Date:

Name of the Event Date The end Date of Offline Application 31st January 2020

Vacancy Details

Physical Education Instructor (PEI): 21 Posts

Art Education Instructor (AEI): 169 Posts

Age Limit:

Physical Education Instructor (PEI):

The candidates should fall under the age group of between 18 years to 42 years.

Art Education Instructor (AEI)

The candidates should fall under the age group of between 18 years to 42 years.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://balangir.nic.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Physical Education Instructor (PEI):

The candidate should have a Degree or Post-Graduate Degree in Professional Qualification. Also, it is expected that the candidate should be a higher qualification in physical education BPED or MPED shall be qualified for the post of Physical Education Instructor (PEI).

Note-

The certificate circulated with ID card by sports and YS Department Government of Odisha in acknowledgment of their achievement in Sports shall be recognized.

Art Education Instructor (AEI):

The candidate should have a Bachelor with BFA and BVA for the pass out students applying to Visual Art and the BMUS for pass out students relating to performing Art and the ratio of visual Art and the performing Art shall be 50:50 respectively.

Note:

The BFA and BA Arts Degree from B.K. College of Art and crafts, Bhubaneswar, The Govt. College of Art and Crafts, Also the Khalikote and Private Colleges of the State-approved by the state universities shall be deemed as one of the qualification criteria.

How to Apply

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Balangir District Recruitment 2020 through the designated format on or before 31 January 2020. Enthusiastic candidates fulfilling the qualification criteria mentioned in the above websites inform to apply for the same on or before 31 January 2020 (during office hours). The candidate must be sent the application form by Speed post or Registered post taking care of the end date. Also, no application shall be entertained personally or by ordinary post in any conditions.

