Delhi High Court Result 2020 for Sr Personal Assistant Interview Declared on delhihighcourt.nic.in; Check Details here

Delhi High Court Result 2020 for Sr Personal Assistant Interview

The Senior Personal Asst Interview Result 2020 has been released by the Delhi High Court. Candidates appeared in this exam can check their results from the official website of Delhi High Court.

The recruitment exam for Senior Personal Assistant Posts was held on 8 January 2020, 9 January 2020, 13 January 2020 and 14 January 2020. Candidates qualifying for the Typing and Shorthand Test for Senior PA Recruitment 2019 were being able to apply for the Interview round.

The recruitment notification has been released by the High Court of Delhi for the recruitment of Senior Personal Assistants posts. Candidates having Graduation from a recognized University and having speed of not less than 110 wpm in Shorthand (English) 40 wpm in English Typing on Computer have applied for these posts.

The site to get more details on the examination and to download the Delhi High Court Result 2020 is www.delhihighcourt.nic.in .

Steps to download Delhi High Court Result 2020:

Visit the official website of Delhi High Court.

Click on the “Delhi High Court Result 2020” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to download the 2020 result.

Check and download the Delhi High Court Result 2020.

Take a print of the Delhi High Court Result 2020 for future reference.

The direct link to download the 2020 result is here, Direct Link for Delhi High Court Sr Personal Asst Interview Result 2020.

Candidates can also check marks obtained in the various stages during the DHC selection process for Sr Personal Assistant Posts. Check their DHC Sr Personal Assistant Interview Result 2020, available on the official website of Delhi High Court.

Keep checking the DHC official website of Delhi High Court for latest updates regarding the Senior Personal Assistant Posts recruitment process.

