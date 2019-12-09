BHEL Recruitment 2019: Candidates invited to apply online (bhel.com) for the posts of Project Engineers and Supervisors

The recruitment process for BHEL for the year 2019, through online applications, has started on December 2, 2019. The last date to apply online is 21 December 2019, and the last date for hard copy receipt of an application submitted online is December 26, 2019

A notification has been released by Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited that is inviting candidates to apply for Project Engineers (BE/BTech) and diploma holding Project Supervisors in the Civil stream.

The number of vacant posts is a total of 23 posts and the candidates that will be selected will be expected to be engaged for two years and this selection will be done based on an interview.

Vacancy:

*3 vacancies for civil engineer

*20 vacancies for civil supervisor

Educational Qualification:

*Candidates applying for project engineers should hold a BE/B. Tech full-time in the civil stream. The minimum percentage of the cut-off is 60% in aggregate.

*Candidates applying for project survivor should hold a diploma degree in the civil stream. The cut-off percentage for this is the same as mentioned above and is considered for all semesters/years from recognized institutions/universities.

Application Fee:

*The application fees for candidates who are interested cost Rs. 200

Step by Step instruction to apply for BHEL recruitment:

Go to the official website: http://www.bhel.com Select that link that says ‘Careers’ on the homepage Then go on and click on the link saying ‘Recruitment of Project engineers/Diploma holders’ Select ‘Apply online’ After filling the application form and paying the fee, submit the application form by clicking on ‘submit’ A print out of the application should be taken for future reference

The application form printed out and the fee receipt should be sent by December 26, 2019, to the following address:

AGM (HR), Bharath Heavy Electricals Limited, Electronics Division, P. B. No. 2606, Mysore Road, Bengaluru 560026

BHEL Recruitment 2019: Candidates invited to apply online (bhel.com) for the posts of Project Engineers and Supervisors

