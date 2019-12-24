CSIR NCL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Research Associate Post, Get more details @www.ncl-india.org

Vacancy available for the post of Research Associate under CSIR NCL Recruitment 2019

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is counted amongst the premier research and development organisations in India and is, in fact, the largest publicly funded research and development organisation. CSIR’s operations are spread across various fields and therefore, they always are looking out for suitable candidates for the different vacancies available.

Recently, CSIR announced a vacancy for the post of Research Associate on a temporary basis under the CSIR NCL Recruitment 2019.

As per notification published on the official website of National Chemical Laboratory on 11th December 2019, candidates who possess the required qualifications should complete their applications for the CSIR NCL Recruitment 2019 by 27th December 2019.

Applications under CSIR NCL Recruitment 2019 are being accepted through online mode only. So, the candidates should log-on to the official website of NCL @ www.ncl-india.org and complete their online applications as soon as possible.

Once the online application window closes, no applications will be accepted under the CSIR NCL Recruitment 2019. The candidates who will be shortlisted by the screening committee will be called for an interview on 31st December 2019.

The names of the selected candidates will be published on the divisional notice board on 30th December 2019. No separate call letters will be issued for the interview.

The interview under CSIR NCL Recruitment 2019 will be conducted on 31st December 2019, 9.30 AM onwards at the CE Division of the Laboratory. Candidates need to make their own arrangements for travel and accommodation as no TA/DA shall be provided. Candidates who are selected after interview stage need to join immediately.

While appearing for the interview on 31st December 2019, candidates must bring the original copies as well as photocopies of all their educational documents, caste certificate, and other important documents. Candidates reaching the interview venue after the reporting time or without the original documents will not be allowed to appear for the interview.

Just because the candidate meets the eligibility criteria is not a guarantee for the interview. The decision of the screening committee will be final in this regard. Any form of canvassing for the vacancy will lead to rejection of the candidate’s application.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date to apply for CSIR NCL Recruitment 2019?

Answer: last date to submit an online application for CSIR NCL Recruitment 2019 is 27th December 2019.

Question: When will be the interview round organised for shortlisted candidates?

Answer: interview under CSIR NCL Recruitment 2019 will be conducted on 31st December 2019, 9.30 AM onwards at the CE Division of the Laboratory

Question: How many vacancies are available?

Answer: one vacancy for the post of research associate is available.

Question: Which is the official website for CSIR NCL Recruitment 2020?

Answer: candidates should log-on to the official website of NCL @ www.ncl-india.org to complete their applications.

CSIR NCL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Research Associate Post, Get more details @www.ncl-india.org

