CMAT 2020 Admit Card Released Today on ntacmat.nic.in, Check for More Details here

The admit card for CMAT 2020 will be releasing soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is expected to release in the last week of December 2019. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of CMAT.

The CMAT admit card for 2020 examination is expected to be released today which is on 24th December 2019. Candidates who have registered for the examination successfully can download the admit card.

The exam for CMAT 2020 is scheduled to be on 28th January 2020. The exam will be objective type and through the online mode. CMAT 2020 will be conducted in different examination centre across the country.

The official web page to download the CMAT 2020 hall ticket and get more details on the examination is www.ntacmat.nic.in . Candidates must follow the below written instructions in order to download the CMAT 2020 admit card.

Steps to Download CMAT 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of CMAT as mentioned above.

Click on the link for ‘Download Admit Card’ in Registration Info Tab.

Enter your individual Registered Email Id and Password to log into the individual account.

Check and Download your CMAT 2020 Admit Card on your computer or mobile or tablet

You can also take a printout of the CMAT 2020 admit card for future references.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, CMAT 2020 Admit Card – Direct Link.

Candidates must check minutely the below mentioned details on the admit card:

Candidate’s photograph

Candidate’s Full Name

Candidate’s Signature

CMAT 2020 Registration / Roll No

CMAT 2020 Test Venue / Centre

CMAT 2020 Test Time

Other important instructions for the test taker

In case of any problem found in the details, candidates can contact the exam conducting authority in prior for the correction.

Contact Details for CMAT 2020 Admit Card Correction:

Helpline number: (May change) 022-66258304

E-mail id: customercare@aicte-cmat.in

Fax number: 022-25814283

