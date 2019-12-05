HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    DPCC, Delhi Recruitment 2019: Apply Offline for 50 JRF, SRF & Research Associate (RA) Posts; Get Details on dpcc.delhigovt.nic.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    DPCC, Delhi Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply Offline for 50 JRF, SRF & Research Associate (RA) Posts; Get Details on dpcc.delhigovt.nic.in.

    DPCC, Delhi Recruitment 2019
    The notification has been released by the DPCC Delhi has invited applications for JRF or SRF and Research Associate (RA) posts on contract basis for a period of one year. Candidates who are eligible can get details for the post through the official website.

    Candidates who are interested must apply offline to the post through the prescribed format on or before 18th December 2019 till 05.00 PM.

    Important Details:

    Name of the Event Dates
    The notification regarding the recruitment released on 4th December 2019
    Last date of submission of the application 18th December 2019

    Vacancy Details of DPCC, Delhi Recruitment 2019:

    Total number of Vacancies– 50 Posts

    • Junior Research Fellow (JRF) – 26 Posts
    • Junior Research Fellow (SRF) – 16 Posts
    • Research Associate (RA) – 08 Posts

    Educational Qualification

    • Junior Research Fellow (JRF)– Candidates must hold a Post-Graduation (PG) Degree in Environmental Science with NET qualification or any other National level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their agencies and institutions as DST, DBT, DAE, DCS, DRDO, NHRD, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER, etc. or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Environment/Civil) with GATE qualification or Master’s Degree in Engineering (Civil/Environment).
    • Junior Research Fellow (SRF)– Must have two years of research experience in the field of Environment/Pollution control activities.
    • Research Associate (RA)– Must hold a Ph. D or M.E./M. Tech degree in the field of Environment/Civil with four years’ experience in the field of Environment/Pollution control activities.

    Steps to Apply for DPCC, Delhi Recruitment 2019:

    • Candidates who are eligible must apply for the posts through prescribed format which can be downloaded from the official website (https://www.dpcc.delhigovt.nic.in ).
    • The application must be sent along with other necessary documents to Administrative Officer, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, 6th, Floor ISBT Building, Kashmere Gate, Delhi – 110 006.
    • The last date for submission of application is 18 December 2019 till 05.00 PM.

    Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview being organized by the DPCC, Delhi. The interview schedule will be released on the website once announced.

