India Post Office Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for GDS, Postman, Postal Asst and MTS Posts on odishapost.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

India Post office is looking for candidates to hire for MTS, Postman and other (Odisha Circle) – Sports Quota posts. Candidates who are willing to work with India Post office can apply through the prescribed format before 06th January 2020.

Vacancy Details

Candidates can check below the vacancy details that has been released by India Post Office:-

There are 21 posts for PA/SA There are 05 posts for Postman /Mail Guard There are 04 posts for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

All the recruitment details can be checked on the official website which is odishapost.gov.in. Candidates who will be selected will work at Bhubaneshwar, Orissa, India.

Candidates who are willing can apply through the prescribed format to the India Post office before 06th January 2019.

Eligibility Criteria

There are certain eligibility criteria in terms of educational qualifications and age that has been specified by India Post Office. The following is the few of the eligibility criteria for India Post Office Recruitment:-

Candidate should be between 18 years to 27 years of age as on 06th January 2020. Candidate should be 10+2 class pass for the posts PA/SA, Postman / Mail Guard and MTS. Sports candidates who have epitomized the country or state in an International or National competition in any of the games from Wrestling, Basketball, Athletics, Football, Hockey, Cricket, Volleyball, Badminton, Chess and Carrom. Sports candidates who have represented their Universities in the Inter University tournament conducted by the Inter University Sports Board in any or the games. Sports candidates who have represented the State School team (SST) in the National Sports/Games for Schools conducted h the All India School Games Federation in an or the games. Sportsmen who have been bestowed National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

